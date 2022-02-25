Even though 2022 just started, the collective is headed for a night of completion in the form of the March 2022 new moon, which stations in sensitive and supernatural Pisces on Mar. 2. Because the water sign completes each zodiac cycle, the next lunation is about surrendering to your feelings and letting go of what is no longer serving your spiritual purpose. That’s because Pisces is all about liberating yourself from traditions and traversing the otherworldly parts of life — think spirituality and intuition. For many zodiac signs, this new moon in Pisces is more than a time to recharge, though. It also heralds in dramatic spiritual changes, renewal, and emotional release. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the emotional March 2022 new moon, the luminary's impact will be a lot more chill.

In astrology, new moons signify new beginnings, since they reset the lunar cycle each month. This stage makes for a great time to get rest, start new projects, and plan your next moves. Being that Pisces is ruled by Neptune, aka the planet of fantasy, in modern astrology, this new moon is a great time to take a much needed day off to rest and daydream. Pisces is encouraging the collective to free themselves of practicality and dream big when it comes to relationships and self-expression, and since Pisces is all about self-reflection, you can’t go wrong with using this new moon to supercharge your shadow work.

This lunation is clarifying your intentions and helping you make room for bigger and better blessings. Read on to find out if you’re one of the lucky few zodiac signs who are least affected by the March 2022 new moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus, this lunation is moving into your area of friendships, so plan to sit back and relax while you attract people into your network. It’s a great time to recharge and reflect on your needs in a friendship, specifically on the emotional labor you put in them. “This may involve making new friends for some, others may be networking new career connections for others,” astrologer Makayla McRae tells Bustle. “Where do you feel a sense of belonging? Who shares similar goals or values as you? This is the time to ponder these questions.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio, as a water sign, the thought of confronting your deep feelings under a Pisces moon doesn’t intimidate you much. However, it’s because the moon is moving into your house of pleasure that you’re able to take it easy this lunation. Break out your craft box and let your emotions guide your art. “Since you are so in tune with your emotions, you may feel a nudging intuitive force within trying to tell you something significant you need to recognize,” Leslie Hale, astrologer for Keen, a psychic and spiritual advisor service, tells Bustle. “If you are with someone special, it could ignite the fires within your heart and take you to another level.” “Have you been taking yourself or life too seriously lately? Good news — you're going to feel ready to let loose! It's time to get in the creative flow,” McRae adds.