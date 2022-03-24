A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 24, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Do People Generally Prefer Longer Sex?

“If there’s one thing humans love to do, it’s compare ourselves to others sexually,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “And at least 99 times out of 100, we lack the information, so we make up a narrative. We convince ourselves that mythical people out there are having better, hotter, easier, spicier, and more sex all the time without putting in any effort.” And that’s very much the case when you start to wonder how satisfied your partner is with different aspects of your sex life, like how long sex is lasting. But the average length of sex for couples is totally irrelevant — all that matters is you and your partner are having fun. Although it can be super uncomfortable, your best bet is to communicate with them. Read More

The Latest

The Award For Best Meltdown Goes To…

Who doesn’t love a good on-screen breakdown? In a tribute to 2021’s most operatic train wrecks ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, we celebrate the best of the best, from Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci (which requires no explanation) to Bradley Cooper, as real-life film producer Jon Peter in Licorice Pizza unjustly berating a 15-year-old. Read More

Meet The Gut Health Supplement That’s Going To Replace Your Probiotics

Allow us to introduce you to colostrum, the superfood that experts say can level up your wellness game. The supplement comes from the milk produced by all mammals within the first two to four days after giving birth — aka the “first milk.” While it’s essential for newborns, you can take it in supplement form at any point in life. The benefits? We’re talking boosted immunity, gut health, energy levels, skin health, and more. You’re welcome. Read More

Must Read

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister Is Most Likely To Raid Her Closet

Fresh off Good American’s Revolve launch, Khloe Kardashian told us how her brand — which will feature sizes 00-26 — is helping to make the popular retailer more size-inclusive. “Fashion sometimes gets really intimidating, and people feel that they can’t venture out into certain things because they were only shown certain silhouettes or styles. I’ve been on both sides of it — where I have felt really insecure because of what a boutique was, like, allowing me to wear because they wouldn’t go up to a certain size. I felt like it wasn’t expected for me to wear certain things.” Read More

Gen Z On How Being Chronically Online Can Be An Asset In The Workplace

Can you be a meme lord at work? Zaria Parvez, the Gen Z powerhouse behind Duolingo's super-viral TikTok account, thinks so. The 24-year-old schools us on finding a job where you can actually be yourself, Slack etiquette, and how to add some personality to your emails. “I’ve written auto-response emails [to say things] like, ‘Knock, knock. Who's there? No one because I'm out of the office. But it looks like you're not. Because you're emailing me. Bummer. Back to me: I'm out until Feb. 14 living my Lizzie McGuire dreams in Italy! Ciao!’” Read more

This Spring Jewelry Trend Has Elementary School Vibes (In The Best Way)

If you’ve been noticing a little more ROYGBIV on your feeds lately, you’re not alone. The Spring 2022 Anna Sui and Coach ready-to-wear runway shows featured brightly colored accessories, and the #rainbowjewelry hashtag has garnered over 2 million views on TikTok. Ready to channel your inner child with bright accessories? Check out these candy-colored necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

