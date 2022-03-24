Here's Your Horoscope For March 24, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 24.

The moon ends her stay in freedom-loving Sagittarius today. With the moon squaring off with Neptune and Mercury in dreamy Pisces in the morning, we might be feeling a bit all over the place at the start of the day.

The best way to navigate this planetary weather is to take our time and ease into the day if possible. If that’s not possible, we might want get the easiest tasks out of the way first, moving on to the harder stuff when la luna enters industrious Capricorn later in the day. Still, this blend of planets in Sagittarius and Pisces can be helpful in lending us inspiration, optimism, and the spirit of generosity. Given how much is currently going on in the world now, we’ll do well with a little of each.

With the moon in Capricorn by this evening, we’ll find ourselves in the mood to tie up loose ends and get anything that’s been pending completion out of the way. Since Capricorn is an earth sign and most concerned with the material world, we’ll also find it beneficial to tend to our money as well as our body. However, we’ll need to be mindful of feeling sadder or more blue than usual when la luna is in this super serious sign.

If your energy or motivation is lower than it usually it is, don’t feel too bad and don’t be harder on yourself than necessary. As they say, timing is everything. Wait until you’re feeling better.

You may need to be a little more conscientious about how much time or how may resources you’re giving to others. You don’t need to be stingy, but you do need to value what you have more.

Take care that you’re not overcommitting yourself when it comes to work or taking on extra responsibilities. If you need to tell someone “no,” don’t hesitate or second-guess yourself.

Getting a plan or project off the ground may prove to be more difficult than you thought. Don’t get discouraged though. This is the perfect time to bring someone on board to help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

There could be a great deal of chemistry going on between you and someone else. However, have you really taken the time to get and know this person? On a separate note, art is therapeutic.

Try to avoid getting pulled into other people’s “stuff” today. You need some time to yourself to tend to your needs. At the very least, try to get out and do something that takes your mind off things.

The day feels very stop-and-go for you today. Try to go with your own rhythm rather than working against it. You’ll find that you’ll get things done in no time, and with less stress.

You might want to be on your p’s and q’s today when it comes to your cash. If you’re making any major purchases or decisions with your money, take the time to do your due diligence.

Your spirits may need a little lifting today. Consider this as your excuse to focus solely on you. Perhaps treat yourself to a yummy dinner from your favorite restaurant or some skincare goodies.

If you’re having a hard time with making a decision, it’s OK to wait. Don’t feel pressured to make a move or make up your mind before you’re actually ready. Waiting can be productive too.

A money matter might have you a bit stressed today. The good thing is that it’s largely a temporary situation. If you’re waiting on cash, it arrives in due time.

Keep believing in yourself. This is the message for you for today and beyond. Be mindful of how you speak to yourself and speak about yourself. Make sure you’re using affirming words.

