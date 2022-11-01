A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Gisele Fetterman Is The Breakout Star Of Pennsylvania’s Senate Race

She may be new on the national stage, but to most Pennsylvanians, Gisele’s no stranger. She and her husband, John, Philadelphia’s former mayor and current Senate candidate, have long been local political standouts, partly due to the Beauty and the Beast aesthetic they play up. He’s 6-foot-8, looks like a professional wrestler, and wears gym shorts year round; she’s a full foot shorter than him, a delicate brunette, and wears colorful dresses and stylish boots. But earlier this year when John had a stroke and had to take time off from campaigning, she took up the mantle herself. Read More

The Latest

“Patent Leather Nails” Are The Luxe Winter Mani You’re Gonna Want ASAP

This season, the most fun mani trends are playing around with texture — velvet nails, drippy chrome accents, and now ultra-slick patent leather nails have entered the chat. Read More

Matthew Perry’s New Memoir Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits

Perry’s new book unearthed all kinds of interesting tidbits, some legitimately surprising (his apparent totally unsubstantiated beef with Keanu Reeves) and some less so (he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston. Literally, who among us?). But it was Lisa Kudrow’s foreword that laid this long-standing mystery to rest. Read More

November's Astrological Events Will Infuse Some Fun Into Your Relationships

So, yes, Mars retrograde just kicked off a couple days ago, which has the capacity to make you feel sluggish. But October was filled with all sorts of cosmic tricks and treats, including the ending of three different retrogrades, so while we’re in the midst of a change-heavy eclipse season, we may also feel a refreshing sense of momentum on our sides — especially when it comes to our love lives. Read More

Must Reads

The Unexpected Thing That Finally Got Chelsea Handler Into Meditation

Now she does it for 20 minutes every morning before her Peloton workout. “It’s a good way for me to just have an intention for the day, like, ‘Do not be a b*tch today. You are one. Try not to be.’” But the mindfulness practice didn’t come easy; in fact, Handler says she couldn’t “stop the running thoughts” in her head until she also incorporated a certain relaxing product into her wellness routine. Read More

24 Behind The Ear Tattoo Ideas Perfect For Minimalist Ink

The discreet placement is ideal for tattoo newbies since they’re usually dainty and easy to hide. (Just wear your hair down the next time your mom is in town.) Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Be patient and set boundaries. Read More

More Good Stuff