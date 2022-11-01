Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 1, 2022.

The moon is still stationed in group-oriented Aquarius. However, with the moon getting friction from Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio in the morning and independent Uranus in Taurus in the afternoon, you might find that there’s a lack of cohesion and cooperation.

Level-headed Saturn in Aquarius steps in to help later this evening, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and community, as well as the usefulness of objectivity and healthy boundaries. Exercising patience and understanding could keep you from getting sucked up into any drama for the day, as could steering clear of anyone whose vibe might bring you down.

If you’re feeling spread thin, step back and take a break.

Not everyone is going to be on board with you — don’t lose sleep over it.

Connect with someone who makes you laugh.

Guard your time and energy as best as you can.

You can accomplish more by taking a proper break.

Try not to stress over every little detail today. Everything will be OK.

Hold off on decision-making today. Take your time.

Now’s not the time to stick with what you know. It’s a time to try something different.

You need a pick-me-up. Consider listening to an uplifting podcast, watching a TV show, or reading a book.

Your confidence might be wobbly today. Don’t forget who you are.

Don’t drive yourself too hard. Ask for backup.

If you’re feeling like you’re all over the place, pick one thing you can focus on and start there.

