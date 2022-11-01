Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2022
Be patient and set boundaries.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 1, 2022.
The moon is still stationed in group-oriented Aquarius. However, with the moon getting friction from Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio in the morning and independent Uranus in Taurus in the afternoon, you might find that there’s a lack of cohesion and cooperation.
Level-headed Saturn in Aquarius steps in to help later this evening, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and community, as well as the usefulness of objectivity and healthy boundaries. Exercising patience and understanding could keep you from getting sucked up into any drama for the day, as could steering clear of anyone whose vibe might bring you down.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If you’re feeling spread thin, step back and take a break.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Not everyone is going to be on board with you — don’t lose sleep over it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Connect with someone who makes you laugh.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Guard your time and energy as best as you can.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You can accomplish more by taking a proper break.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Try not to stress over every little detail today. Everything will be OK.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Hold off on decision-making today. Take your time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Now’s not the time to stick with what you know. It’s a time to try something different.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You need a pick-me-up. Consider listening to an uplifting podcast, watching a TV show, or reading a book.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your confidence might be wobbly today. Don’t forget who you are.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t drive yourself too hard. Ask for backup.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you’re feeling like you’re all over the place, pick one thing you can focus on and start there.
