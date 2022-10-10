A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 10, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The Dermatologist Beauty Editors Trust With Their Skin

And models, fashion insiders, and other skin-care enthused New Yorkers, too. So what is it about Michelle Henry that draws in her high-profile clients? For one, her bedside manner is unmatched. “They would say, ‘You seem like a really good friend who just happens to be really smart.’ And so I always leaned into that,” she tells Bustle. But in recent years, Henry has also gained attention for research aimed at optimizing dermatological procedures for dark skin tones. “A lot of lasers and injectables go on the market without being used on Black patients,” she says. And while the FDA is now trying to course correct, given the history of medicine, a lot of people are skeptical about participating in studies. They don’t trust it, which, fair! But they do trust her. Read More

The Latest

Why The Astrology Of Halloween Is Extra Spooky This Year

October is jam-packed with astrological action — we’ve got retrogrades, eclipses, and a “first-quarter” moon to contend with — but the week leading up to Halloween promises a particularly potent blend of cosmic tricks and treats. Read More

Summer’s Hottest Hot Girl Trends Are Sticking Around For Fall

Our collective summer fling with the naked dress might successfully make the transition to fall thing after all. Noted sheer dress appreciators Florence Pugh and Bella Hadid both wore embellished see-through frocks this weekend, the latter pairing hers with the other dominant summer hot girl trend — an exposed thong. Fall is typically about layers, yes, but this year, as EmRata has demonstrated, it’s about sheer layers especially. Read More

Must Reads

An Ode To LNDR’s Absolutely Perfect Leggings

A pair of tried-and-true reliable leggings is a wardrobe must at this point, and after countless trips to UPS for returns, we’ve finally found the perfect pair. They’re made of entirely recycled materials, they hold their sculpting shape throughout the day, and you can throw them in the washer/dryer without worry about pilling. (And for all of the tall goddesses out there — yes, they’re actually long enough.) Read More

Chef Paola Velez Built Bakers Against Racism To Create Lasting Change

Velez may be a pastry chef, but she turned lemons into lemonade after getting furloughed from her job at the outset of the pandemic and then turning around and co-founding Bakers Against Racism, which to date has raised over $2.5 million for local anti-racist organizations, abortion funds, and Ukrainian relief organizations. Here, she tells Bustle her tips for building a socially conscious career and the best advice she’s ever gotten. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Two planets will be in Venus-ruled signs. Read More

