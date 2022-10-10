Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 10, 2022
Two planets will be in Venus-ruled signs.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 10, 2022.
The first chunk of the day might be a bit bumpy with the moon in feisty Aries facing off with powerful Pluto in Capricorn in the morning. Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra gets into it with wounded Chiron in Aries. As a result of this choppy cosmic weather, there could be some relationship drama to watch out for or handle. Both professional or personal connections could be affected.
By the late afternoon, the skies are a bit calmer as the moon enters easygoing Taurus. A couple hours later, chatty Mercury moves to pleasant Libra. With both planets stationing in Venus-ruled zodiac signs, you might find yourself gravitating to more pleasurable activities or experiences, which can help take the edge off the day.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If you find yourself at a standstill with someone, taking a cooperative approach can improve the situation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You need a little more pleasure in your life today and a little less work. Nourish yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
How can you best enjoy your own company today? Think about taking yourself out on a date.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Someone might bestow you with a show of gratitude or support. You deserve it!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t let a decrease in confidence derail you today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Whenever you refer to yourself, make sure to do it with pride. Avoid being self-critical.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might need to speak up for yourself today. Take heart.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Share what you can with others. Just make sure to save a little something for yourself, too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might be feeling super impatient today. Trust that you’ll get what you need in due time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Avoid playing small. Allow yourself to take up space and be yourself fully.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might need to step outside your comfort zone if you want to move forward. Be brave.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t stay silent on something if it would be much better to air it out.
