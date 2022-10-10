Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 10, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 10, 2022.

The first chunk of the day might be a bit bumpy with the moon in feisty Aries facing off with powerful Pluto in Capricorn in the morning. Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra gets into it with wounded Chiron in Aries. As a result of this choppy cosmic weather, there could be some relationship drama to watch out for or handle. Both professional or personal connections could be affected.

By the late afternoon, the skies are a bit calmer as the moon enters easygoing Taurus. A couple hours later, chatty Mercury moves to pleasant Libra. With both planets stationing in Venus-ruled zodiac signs, you might find yourself gravitating to more pleasurable activities or experiences, which can help take the edge off the day.

If you find yourself at a standstill with someone, taking a cooperative approach can improve the situation.

You need a little more pleasure in your life today and a little less work. Nourish yourself.

How can you best enjoy your own company today? Think about taking yourself out on a date.

Someone might bestow you with a show of gratitude or support. You deserve it!

Don’t let a decrease in confidence derail you today.

Whenever you refer to yourself, make sure to do it with pride. Avoid being self-critical.

You might need to speak up for yourself today. Take heart.

Share what you can with others. Just make sure to save a little something for yourself, too.

You might be feeling super impatient today. Trust that you’ll get what you need in due time.

Avoid playing small. Allow yourself to take up space and be yourself fully.

You might need to step outside your comfort zone if you want to move forward. Be brave.

Don’t stay silent on something if it would be much better to air it out.

