Scarlett Johansson Has Acne All Figured Out — Finally

“I remember I started to get pre-teen acne [when I was filming The Horse Whisperer at age 12], and the makeup artist at the time was like, ‘Whoa, you’ve got Mount Vesuvius on your forehead,’” she tells Bustle. “It was so devastating and made me feel so bad about myself.” (Stars, they’re just like us, etc) But after spending her teens drying out her face with every chemical concoction under the sun, she’s finally got her breakout remedy down pat. Read More

The Latest

"Whipped Foundation" Might Be Impractical, But BeautyTok Is Here For It

Most millennials will recall a certain icing-thick drugstore foundation of yore (looking at you, Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse), but BeautyTok’s take on the formula isn’t nearly as goopy. But whether you want to use your milk frother for a custom whipped foundation rather than a creamy cold brew remains to be seen. Still, the results kiiiiiiinda speak for themselves. Read More

OMG, We Might Be Getting A Freaky Friday Sequel

As if we weren’t blessed enough by Lindsay Lohan’s forthcoming Christmas movie, it seems like she and Jamie Lee Curtis might also be reuniting for a sequel to the best mother-daughter movie of the aughts (fight me!). Read More

TikTok Is Thirsting Over A New Cocktail Thanks To House Of The Dragon

Sure, a negroni sbagliato sounds good, but it’s mostly thanks to actor Emma D’Arcy’s seductive pronunciation of the word “prosecco” that the cocktail now has a place in the TikTok Famous Drinks hall of fame. Read More

Must Reads

Inside The Shady World Of Online Fortune-Telling

When our daily lives transitioned to existing primarily on Zoom and Google Hangouts, psychics and fortune-tellers followed suit. This shift made them more accessible to more people, which is great, but also meant that anyone could masquerade as a spiritual advisor on the other side of a screen. So how can you tell who’s the real deal and who’s just winging it? Read More

Emma Chamberlain Loves These Instagram-Famous Knits

Megan Turner had no idea what she was starting when she decided to make socks for her family. Now, just a couple years later, she’s gone from reticent Instagrammer to sweater vest provider to the stars. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Start your day on a Venus-friendly note by diving into your skincare routine. Read More

More Good Stuff