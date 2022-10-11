Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 11, 2022
Start your day on a Venus-friendly note by diving into your skincare routine.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 11, 2022.
With the moon in easygoing Taurus and the sun in partnership-oriented Libra, charming Venus rules the day. As a result, the focus for today is largely on relationships, beauty and pleasure, and the importance of doing things the easy way as much as possible.
Towards the latter half of the day, the Libra sun joins forces with supportive Saturn in community-centered Aquarius. This Sun-Saturn aspect can be helpful for connection and collaborative work. You might find that you can get a lot accomplished with the help of others. Utilizing the power of teamwork might even lessen your workload.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 1
Look to ways that you can be of help to others or harness the power of teamwork. Start with a collaborative attitude.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It might not always seem noticeable, but you’re making strides when it comes to your career and goals. Keep going.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Don’t dim your light. Shine like only you can.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might get a much-needed pick-me-up from a friend today. Remember how much you’re loved.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Expect success with a meeting or an important conversation. You’ll find that people are very receptive to you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Are you working to increase your income? Make sure not to undersell yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Whatever you’re setting out to do today, you can succeed, especially if you’re hoping to put yourself out there or draw attention to what you can do.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Avoid taking everything onto your shoulders. Allow yourself to lean on others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You can reach your goals faster with a step-by-step approach. Networking could help too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There could be a new opportunity or some praise coming your way. It couldn’t go to a more deserving person.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You have expert knowledge to impart. Folks will be very impressed with what you have to say.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t be afraid to say goodbye to the past. Bigger and better things await you.
