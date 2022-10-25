A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Celebs Are Obsessed With The Jessica Rabbit Hair Trend

Who wore it better: Jessica Rabbit or Madelaine Petsch? (This is basically a trick question because no celebrity has ever looked quite as much like the exact embodiment of a cartoon character as Petsch does.) So many celebs have opted for the red, blown-out, and side-parted look recently — Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Kendall Jenner just to name a few. And I mean it makes sense, who doesn’t want to look like a sexy bunny? A non-insignificant portion of American culture was built on that very premise. Anyway, here’s how to get the look yourself, according to the pros. Read More

Brands Are Dropping Kanye West Left And Right After His Most Recent Comments

Ye is reaping the consequences of the anti-Jewish statements he made recently both on his Instagram and in public interviews. His talent agency CAA dropped him, Balenciaga severed ties with him, Adidas has decided to terminate their years-long partnership, and now Gap is removing all its Yeezy merchandise. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family are distancing themselves from the controversy by publicly condemning anti-semitism at large. And all this the week Taylor dropped “Karma”... my conspiracy brain is telling me she planned it. Read More

The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Judge A Book By Its Cover

Most of us have at least one friend who’s notoriously critical, even when we attempt to couch things with the almighty “OK, no judgment, but…” preface. And yes, maybe they’re just kind of a jerk, or it’s possible their birthday is at least partially responsible for that unsavory predilection. Why? The egocentric Sun, the overly structured Saturn, and analytical Mercury make for some judge-y AF planets. Read More

It’s Hot When Guys Go To Therapy

It’s nice that guys can add badges to their Bumble profiles that show they’re a Taurean dog owner who likes wine, but what the people really want? A sticker that says how long you’ve been in therapy! Three-plus years? That’s an immediate right swipe. Read More

TikTok Swears By These 5 Sephora Shopping Hacks

Much like Target, it’s dangerously easy to walk into a Sephora with no shopping agenda and walk out $150 poorer. (And even worse since they’re often right next to each other.) So, let the pros over on BeautyTok give you their best tips for making the most out of your $$$ (and your Sephora rewards points!) before your next haul. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

You’ll feel the effects of today’s solar eclipse. Read More

