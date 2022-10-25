Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 25, 2022
You’ll feel the effects of today’s solar eclipse.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 25, 2022.
There may be lots of emotions and intensity to go around under today’s game-changing solar eclipse in transformative Scorpio. Scorpio is a sign that pushes us to get in touch with our deepest desires and confront our biggest fears, so it’s safe to say that this eclipse won’t be one to take lightly. You’ll feel its soul-searching effects.
On a positive note, this eclipse in Scorpio can help us with finding the courage needed to move on to a new chapter of our life, which might require making some radical or deep-seated changes. With Venus in Scorpio tied to this eclipse, some of those changes could involve our close relationships, values, finances, or sense of self-worth.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might be ready to make some big decisions concerning your money or your heart. Trust your instincts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
There might be a promising partnership on the horizon or an opportunity to move on from one that’s no longer working.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
A work or wellness matter may come to the forefront. Consider this your chance to get a handle on it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If nothing much has been happening in your love life, that could soon change.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Are you moving soon? It’s possible. Or maybe you’re just ready to leave the past behind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Today is a golden moment for making your voice heard. Share what you really think, feel, and believe.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If your money has taken a hit lately, you could given a chance to turn things around.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You’re about to begin a brand-new chapter of your life. Get excited!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Be mindful of letting worry or anxiety consume you. What are some tools that you can employ to soothe your mind and spirit?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your community might be shifting or growing. It’s time to make some new friends.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You may be headed in a new direction in your professional life. Expect some support from a VIP.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
There could be something exciting coming down the pipeline for you. Perhaps it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip or the chance to study with a renowned school or program.
Want to learn more? Check out your October 2022 monthly horoscope.