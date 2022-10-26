A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 26, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Slay The Half Moon Manicure Trend With This $4 Nail Art Hack

OK, the history of this particular manicure is actually super interesting (and also classist… because, ya know, American history). Before women ever painted their nails, gloves were the norm in public, but they eventually faded out and were replaced by polish. At first, polish was considered a coverup for women who needed to “hide” their dirty fingernails, which were associated with manual labor and being less well-off generally. So, the half moon manicure emerged as a way for “true ladies” to still wear color on their nails, because hello, it’s fun, while still showing off their pristine nail beds. I know, I know, bad behavior all around. But, it remains a great look, and here’s a cheap way to DIY it at home. Take that, “true ladies.” Read More

The Latest

What Halloween Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

We’ve got a solar eclipse, multiple planets changing signs, and Mars retrograde kicking off in the lead-up to Oct. 31 next week. That’s a lot of cosmic shake-ups to navigate. This level of mystical mayhem warrants a liiiiittle extra insight from the tarot deck. Read More

Ariana Grande & Megan Fox Just Unveiled Mega Hair Transformations

Miss Grande is showing off her newly lightened locks for her upcoming role in Wicked, while Megan jumped on the red bandwagon. What did I *just* say about Jessica Rabbit hair? Read More

The 8 Best New Books Out This Week

Cormac McCarthy is releasing his first novel in 16 years (he is 89!!) about an eccentric salvage diver who finds himself being questioned by the police, plus there’s a thriller about a pair of Black sisters set in Jim Crow-era Mississippi, some teenage vampire shenanigans, and more. Read More

Must Reads

Just 17 Photos Of Brad Pitt (OK, And A Few Other Celebs) At The Formula 1 Grand Prix In Austin

Ever since Netflix made America care about Formula 1, there’s been way more enthusiasm for the European racing league, including from Brad Pitt. Apparently he went to the race for “research” because he’s set to star in a new Apple TV movie about F1, which, if these teaser pics are any indication, will be a visually pleasing movie. I look forward to it! There were a ton of other celebs hanging out, too, but no EmRata — so maybe the rumors about them are just that? Anyway, enjoy. Read More

The Woman King Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Unpacks The Movie’s Surprise Romance

Would you like to watch an epic movie based on the true story of women warriors who protect the African kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s? Of course you would, everyone would, which is why it’s been such a crowning achievement for director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who also worked on Love & Basketball and The Secret Life of Bees. Here, she talks to her longtime friend and author Rebecca Carroll about making it. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Hopefully, the morning’s stressors will clear up ASAP. Read More

More Good Stuff