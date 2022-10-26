Here's your daily horoscope for October 26, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 26, 2022.

With the moon still in all-or-nothing Scorpio and the energy of yesterday’s solar eclipse still going, it might be a challenging day ahead. La luna is feeling friction from Saturn in unyielding Aquarius and unstable Uranus in Taurus in the morning, increasing the chances for a stressful or upsetting moment.

The intensity begins to fade later in the day when the Scorpio moon meets up with soothing Neptune in Pisces. This moon-Neptune aspect encourages rest, emotional bonding and nourishment, and spiritual self-care. With Mercury in creative Libra teaming up with Mars in clever Gemini by nightfall, the timing is ripe for clearheaded thinking, problem-solving, and healthy communication.

Ask for help if you need it. Support will arrive.

Don’t feel too bad if you have to turn down an opportunity. You’ll find a better fit.

Be mindful of ruminating over the past or worrying about the future. Stay in the present.

Know your worth, especially when it comes to your innate gifts.

Sometimes, the simplest gesture of kindness is better than doing anything over the top.

If a problem seems impossible, don’t beat yourself up about it. Focus on what you can currently control.

Things might be moving at a snail’s pace right now. Consider it a blessing rather than a curse.

Take a break today if possible. Rest your head.

Talk about what you’re feeling. It can help you find some peace of mind.

Don’t forget to show yourself some love today, whether or not you’ve achieved anything important.

Aim to welcome change instead of resisting it.

What does self-care look like for you today? Make it a priority.

Want to learn more? Check out your October 2022 monthly horoscope.