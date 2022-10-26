Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 26, 2022
Hopefully, the morning’s stressors will clear up ASAP.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 26, 2022.
With the moon still in all-or-nothing Scorpio and the energy of yesterday’s solar eclipse still going, it might be a challenging day ahead. La luna is feeling friction from Saturn in unyielding Aquarius and unstable Uranus in Taurus in the morning, increasing the chances for a stressful or upsetting moment.
The intensity begins to fade later in the day when the Scorpio moon meets up with soothing Neptune in Pisces. This moon-Neptune aspect encourages rest, emotional bonding and nourishment, and spiritual self-care. With Mercury in creative Libra teaming up with Mars in clever Gemini by nightfall, the timing is ripe for clearheaded thinking, problem-solving, and healthy communication.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Ask for help if you need it. Support will arrive.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don’t feel too bad if you have to turn down an opportunity. You’ll find a better fit.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Be mindful of ruminating over the past or worrying about the future. Stay in the present.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Know your worth, especially when it comes to your innate gifts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Sometimes, the simplest gesture of kindness is better than doing anything over the top.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
If a problem seems impossible, don’t beat yourself up about it. Focus on what you can currently control.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Things might be moving at a snail’s pace right now. Consider it a blessing rather than a curse.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Take a break today if possible. Rest your head.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Talk about what you’re feeling. It can help you find some peace of mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t forget to show yourself some love today, whether or not you’ve achieved anything important.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Aim to welcome change instead of resisting it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
What does self-care look like for you today? Make it a priority.
