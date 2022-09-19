A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The Biggest Beauty Trend From NYFW Is Straight Out Of The ’90s

And by “straight out of the ’90s,” what I really mean is “is the ’90s.” Throughout NYFW, which wrapped up Thursday, designers sent models down the runway decked out in beauty trends from the era — supermodel glam (aka Fran Drescher in The Nanny), French tips, and of course, the most iconic lip color from the decade, updated with a Hailey Bieber-inspired twist. So make your 12-year-old self proud and stock up on some butterfly clips and blingy temporary tats. Read More

The Latest

Meghan Markle’s Outfit Paid Tribute To The Queen In More Than One Way

Earlier today, the Duchess of Sussex joined other members of the royal family (and a couple corgis) for the queen’s state funeral, dressed to the nines in accordance with the royal dress code. And while the outfit might have been formulaic to the guidelines, she imbued every element with a special meaning. Read More

The 3 Most Family-Oriented Zodiac Signs Might Bail On You To Hang With Mom

We all have varying degrees of closeness to our families — chosen or otherwise — but for these signs, prioritizing their nearest and dearest comes naturally. So next time your Cancer friend can’t hang because of a long-standing family game night commitment, don’t take it personally. Read More

Must Reads

Why Everyone Is "Soft Tagging" Friends On Instagram Right Now

If last fall was the rise of the soft launch, this fall is all about the proliferation of the soft tag, which allows you to tag friends in your Insta stories more subtly. As far as I can tell, this presents three key benefits: 1) It preserves the ~aesthetics~ of your story. 2) It is a courteous gesture to your friends, who can more easily repost to their stories. (Content sharing is caring.) And 3) The lack of obvious tagged companions makes you appear more mysterious, which everyone knows is sexy. Read More

Ciara On Her Biggest Skin Care #Fail

Stars, they’re just like us and would also prefer to do 90% of their skin care routine in the shower. But really, for someone who is one of the glowiest human beings by every measure of photographic evidence (and who now has her own skin care line), this was a rather surprising revelation. Read More

At 28, Sharon Horgan Was Working A Temp Job & Hoping To See Damon Albarn At The Pub

The year was 1998, and the dream was over for a 28-year-old Sharon Horgan. “I remember someone said to me, ‘If you haven’t made it at 26, you’re f*cked,’” Horgan says. Her plan to become an actor hadn’t yet come to fruition, but she’d eventually go on to write and star in a slew of comedies — Pulling, Catastrophe, Divorce, and most recently, Apple TV’s Bad Sisters. But before her big break, Horgan was squatting in Camden, wearing holey clothes, and searching for Britpop stars at the pub. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

More Good Stuff