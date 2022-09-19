Astrology
Your Daily Horoscope For September 19, 2022
Finally, a chance to regroup.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 19, 2022.
If last week felt particularly intense, today will offer you a chance to regroup. The moon is at home in nurturing Cancer this morning, which is likely to slow the pace down to a more manageable speed. When la luna is in this sign, it’s the best time for self-care. That could include spending time with loved ones or giving back to others — both of which are likely to leave you feeling nourished.
In the afternoon, the moon will team up with Venus in Virgo, a combination that’s likely to continue the morning’s focus on wellness. Innovative Uranus is in Taurus, encouraging us to switch up our routines. You might find yourself in the mood for a new nutritious snack or midday yoga class.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Does your home need a little love? Consider bringing in some autumnal decor, creating a new organizing system, or leaning into your personal aesthetic.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
In need of a creative outlet? Look into fall classes for activities like cooking, ceramics, or jewelry making.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Keep an eye out for positive updates regarding a money matter.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Reach out to others for advice. You’ll likely gather some valuable info.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
What’s the best way to pay it forward today? Consider using your connections or expertise.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Your light just can’t be dimmed today, so don’t dim it yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might not realize it, but you have a lot of people rooting for you. Don’t get discouraged.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Help is available if you need it. Be brave and ask for it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If your finances have gotten a bit messy, now’s a good time to get back on track.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Feeling stuck in your head? Take a chance on something new today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Making some adjustments to your daily routine could help you feel prepared for the new season.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Love might surprise you today, but it won’t be planned. Follow your heart and see where it takes you.
