Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 19, 2022.

If last week felt particularly intense, today will offer you a chance to regroup. The moon is at home in nurturing Cancer this morning, which is likely to slow the pace down to a more manageable speed. When la luna is in this sign, it’s the best time for self-care. That could include spending time with loved ones or giving back to others — both of which are likely to leave you feeling nourished.

In the afternoon, the moon will team up with Venus in Virgo, a combination that’s likely to continue the morning’s focus on wellness. Innovative Uranus is in Taurus, encouraging us to switch up our routines. You might find yourself in the mood for a new nutritious snack or midday yoga class.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Does your home need a little love? Consider bringing in some autumnal decor, creating a new organizing system, or leaning into your personal aesthetic.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In need of a creative outlet? Look into fall classes for activities like cooking, ceramics, or jewelry making.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Keep an eye out for positive updates regarding a money matter.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Reach out to others for advice. You’ll likely gather some valuable info.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What’s the best way to pay it forward today? Consider using your connections or expertise.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your light just can’t be dimmed today, so don’t dim it yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not realize it, but you have a lot of people rooting for you. Don’t get discouraged.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Help is available if you need it. Be brave and ask for it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your finances have gotten a bit messy, now’s a good time to get back on track.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Feeling stuck in your head? Take a chance on something new today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Making some adjustments to your daily routine could help you feel prepared for the new season.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Love might surprise you today, but it won’t be planned. Follow your heart and see where it takes you.

Want to learn more? Check out your September 2022 monthly horoscope.