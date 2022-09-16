The most family-oriented zodiac signs, according to an astrologer.

Family is an important aspect of most people’s lives — whether you define that as your blood relatives, domestic partners, people you were raised with, or a chosen family that offers the same warmth, love, and support as a traditional one. However, not everyone chooses to be as involved with their loved ones as others do. We all have different priorities and boundaries, and that’s OK. But for the most family-oriented zodiac signs, being committed to their closest clan is always a must. These dedicated domestics care deeply about putting family first.

When it comes to the astrology of our familial bonds, there are plenty of telling markers in a birth chart that can hint toward how family-oriented someone might be. One helpful place to look is the domestic fourth house of your chart, which is associated with matters of home, family, and childhood. Take note of any planets that are located in this part of the chart, or any major planetary aspects involving the cusp of the fourth house, known as the imum coeli — as these connections could indicate an influx of energy or focus in this area of your life.

Another important part of our birth chart that can offer insight into our family lives is the zodiacal location and activity of the moon. The moon in astrology is the planet that rules our homes and memories, and it’s also associated with mothers and motherhood — so it can shed a lot of light on our relationship to our childhood, nurturing style, and our private lives in general. Looking at what zodiac sign or astrological house the moon falls into, as well as which significant planets it’s forming connections with, can give us more information about someone’s inclination toward their family members or domestic matters.

Of course, a zodiac sign alone won’t determine whether or not you feel deeply connected to your kin. But if you happen to be one of the most family-oriented zodiac signs, then it’s likely that your loved ones are an especially important part of your life.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Taurus zodiac energy is synonymous with ride-or-die energy, as these cosmic bulls will always show up for the people closest to them. While not everyone associates Taurus directly with domestic connection, their dependable qualities actually make them some of the most family-oriented signs of the bunch. As the zodiac’s fixed earth sign, Tauruses are incredibly stable and loyal people who value their relationships. They’re always there for their loved ones and can be relied on for their steady streams of support and lovingly practical advice. Additionally, Taurus is ruled by the loving planet Venus, which explains their affectionate nature and desire to build strong bonds with others. If a Taurus gives you their word, you can almost guarantee they’re going to follow through on their commitments, and that’s what solid family is all about.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there was a single sign to encapsulate the concept of being “family-oriented,” it would most definitely be caring and compassionate Cancer. This sensitive and tender-hearted water sign is naturally nurturing to others — after all, they’re ruled by the maternal moon — so it’s easy for them to take on a caretaking-focused role in others’ lives and provide a safe space where their kin can connect with one another. While not all Cancers are homebodies, most of them do take great pride in being involved with their domestic affairs and creating a comfortable home where their closest crew can be together and bond. These nostalgic cosmic crabs always prioritize their family and are devoted to taking care of the people they love.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

No-nonsense Capricorns have a reputation for being business-minded and work-oriented — which doesn’t exactly bring to mind imagery of cozy family time or domestic bliss. However, these grounded and pragmatic earth signs are just as dedicated to their families as they are to their careers. Capricorns are ruled by responsible and paternal planet Saturn, so they care deeply about providing a stable presence for their loved ones and being there for their needs. Capricorns are also known for appreciating tradition, so they tend to make an effort to remain connected with the elders who raised them and set a positive example for any younger members of their family, too.