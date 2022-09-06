A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on September 6, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Hannah Einbinder Lets Down Her Armor

Despite her two Emmy nominations for her starring role alongside Jean Smart in Hacks, the 27-year-old stand-up comedian (and cover star of our fall fashion issue) admits she’s still an anxious performer. “It’s 23 hours of anguish and one hour of euphoria,” she says. But still, her on-screen success has changed the vibe of her shows. For example, she actually likes crowd work now, even when it goes horribly awry, recalling a story about an angry guy who had to be kicked out of one of her recent shows. “When a guy flips me off and yells, ‘F*** you,’ it’s over. I’m going to destroy you,” she says, grinning. “I’m going to do it lovingly, but I’m going to destroy you. I have all the tools. I use my tools for good — and I could easily use my tools for evil.” Here’s how she got the tools. Read More

Florence Pugh's Wavy Bob & 13 More Must-See Venice Film Festival Beauty Looks

As always, Venice came through with some truly memorable lewks. Personally I have not stopped thinking about Jodie Turner-Smith’s absolutely dreamy sherbet suit, and the internet is having a field day with Pugh’s whole vibe in this purple set. But since the red carpet fashion and beauty moments got a little overshadowed by all the Don’t Worry Darling drama, here’s a recap. Read More

The Trippy-Yet-Subtle Nail Art Trend To Ease You Into Fall

Depending on the color scheme you go with, marble nails can be super understated, or if you prefer something high-contrast, the whole focus of your outfit. Both are great, but unless you’re a particularly skilled at-home manicure girlie, the former miiiiiight be easier to achieve. Read More

12 Fall Fashion Trends To Try Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The overarching vibe for this fall is basically “bigger is better/more is more,” but you might not want to apply that to every part of your outfit every day. (Or maybe you do! IDK your life!) All 12 signs are *actually* associated with a part of the body, which in turn affects the trends they’re likely to experiment with. Gemini rules the hands, so they’ll love building their ring stack and getting in on the glove movement. Aries rules the head and is likely to play with fun, decorative hats. So here’s where to start your maximalist journey, according to your sign. Read More

At 28, Naomi Campbell “Didn’t Think About Money”

Or romantic relationships, bedtimes, or taking breaks. She was running around the world working. But unfortunately for Campbell, 28 brings with it some painful memories, too. “The year before we lost Versace, Diana, Michael Hutchence. So 1998 was a great year, but it was sad with loss.” Here, she tells Bustle where she used to hang out, the music that was inspiring her, and the one outfit she actually regrets. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

