If you’re an avid follower of the zodiac, you’re well aware of how wild this year has been astrologically — seriously, when is it not Mercury retrograde? While 2022’s moons and retrogrades may help explain why you’re itching to quit your job, they can also help us understand our interest in particular trends, like this chaotic embrace of Y2K.

According to fashion stylist and self-proclaimed “glamour witch” Gabriela Rosales, who’s known professionally as The Stylist Witch, your birth chart can impact your cosmic aesthetic and allow you to achieve your highest sartorial self. Starting at the end of October, for example, Mars will move into Gemini until January 2023. “Mars is the planet of action, direction, leadership,” says Rosales. “The sides of our identities that we’ve been developing behind closed doors are going to make an appearance out in society.” While the vibe across fashion right now is bigger and bolder, Rosales also notes that “we’re past compromising comfort for the sake of aesthetics.” Thus, the overarching theme of fall fashion for all signs is experimentation with chunky, oversize, and overstated looks.

If you’re new to understanding the zodiac, Rosales suggests learning your sun and rising signs to help understand your stylistic preferences — the latter if you don’t really resonate with your sun sign. “[Rising sign] is about your identity, your sense of self. That’s how people experience you and receive your energy,” says Rosales.

The fall zodiac signs are known for being playful and having an edgy sex appeal (see: Scorpio). Fall fashion is similar, says Rosales, noting “richer color schemes and fabrics that are more about texture, like velvets and suedes.”

Artist and astrologer Larry Easley, known on Instagram as Luhrayy, echoes Rosales’ sentiments of bigger and better for fall. “All 12 signs are associated with a part of the body,” he adds, which in turn affects the trends they’re likely to experiment with. For example, Gemini rules the hands, and Geminis are going to love fancy gloves and eccentric rings. Aries rules the head and is likely to play with fun, decorative hats.

Below, take a look at trends for each sign, and start adding items to your cart ASAP.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Capricorn

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images; Anthropologie; Amazon

Experiment With Plaid

Capricorn likes to be elegant and refined. This sign loves a timeless, structured look, and values prestige while still implementing some sex appeal, says Easley. Fortunately, their favorite muted colors — brown, black, and gray — are very spooky season.

Aquarius

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images; Nasty Gal

Play Around With “Ugly” Sweaters

Aquarius signs aren’t afraid to do things their own way and are likely to experiment with funky textures and prints, says Easley. While classic Aquarius colors, like variations of blue, don’t particularly resonate with autumn, Aquarians will find a way to make the shade work for fall.

Pisces

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; ASOS

Make Waves In Ruffles

According to Rosales, water signs are keen to experiment with romantic textures and silhouettes. This fall, that could mean big ruffles and puffed sleeves — anything that brings out Pisces’ inner whimsy. Like Aquarius, the colors for Pisces are blues, particularly those with a green tint.

Aries

Jo Hale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Amazon

Go Bold With Bucket Hats

As noted above, this fire sign rules the head, making oversize bucket hats a perfect statement piece for fall. Aries are confident and unapologetic, so go bold or go home. Traditional Aries colors are red, orange, and yellow. For fall, experiment with burnt oranges and deep reds.

Taurus

Hulu; J.Crew

Walk It Out In Clogs

Earth signs enjoy playing with shapes and materials. Taurus loves comfort and quality, says Easley, so a chunky platform clog will meet the bull’s fashion requirements. Colors for Taurus typically include pastel shades of pink, purple, and blue.

Gemini

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Emma Pills

Make A Statement With Rings

“Gemini rules the hands and arms [and can] use them in animated and communicative ways,” Rosales says. “We’re moving on from dainty and minimal jewelry to bold and unconventional materials, like jelly and resin.” The Y2K jumbo resin ring has been everywhere, including on celebs like Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner.

Cancer

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Amazon

Throw It Back To Baggy Jeans

Cancer is represented by the crab and is both literally and figuratively hard outside and soft inside. Cancers love self-care, and this shows up in their aesthetic. Think comfy textures without sacrificing style. As a replacement for skinny jeans, lean into a ’90s mom jeans or baggy pants.

Leo

Get Elevation With Platform Shoes

“Leos are extra,” says Easley, and platform shoes let them make a big entrance anywhere they go. Platform heels, loafers, sneakers. Literally any kind of shoe with a platform is the move. Leo’s default palette is full of warm colors, which translate seamlessly to fall.

Virgo

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; Zara

Add A Trench Coat

Rosales refers to Virgo as “the sign of detail-orientation,” which can often be associated with qualities like being practical, meticulous, and modest. But they’re also “all about classic styles,” she says, “and nothing is more timeless than a trench coat.” Zendaya’s style is a perfect example of this. This earthy sign loves neutrals like green, brown, mustard, and burnt orange.

Libra

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images; Amazon

Switch It Up With Matching Sets

As the sign represented by scales, Libras will love the balance of a matching set, as well as looks that balance feminine and masculine silhouettes. Libra’s power color is blue, but they can rock soft pink, lavender, and other pastels.

Scorpio

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Revolve

What’s Sexier Than Leather?

Scorpios are known for being sensual and low-key intimidating. Fall is an amazing time for the sign stylistically, in part because Scorpio season overlaps with spooky season. Fall colors like burgundy and olive green are a go-to choice, as is leather, which will be very on-trend for this passionate sign.

Sagittarius

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images; Fashion To Figure

Rodeo In Denim On Denim

Sagittarians love adventure, which is often reflected in their personal style. “[Fire signs] are dynamic and innately bold,” says Rosales, so a controversial fashion trend like the Canadian tuxedo is perfect. A Britney and Justin denim throwback would be no biggie for these risk takers.