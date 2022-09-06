Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 6, 2022.

The moon is in grounded Capricorn for most of the day and bringing some calm vibes along with it. If this past weekend wasn’t as restful as you might have wanted, today’s cosmic weather should give you a chance to regroup and ease into the week.

The day opens with the moon teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus early this morning. If you’ve been dealing with a problem that’s had you stumped, this planetary pair can be helpful for finding inventive solutions. It can also assist you with making improvements that will benefit your career, relationships, or quality of life.

With the moon also hanging out with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, and intuitive Neptune in Pisces during the second half of the day, this cosmic combination encourages us to purposefully let go of anything that’s not working. Come late tonight, the moon enters progressive Aquarius which encourages a future-forward attitude.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be happy to discover that there’s very little standing in your way now in terms of bettering your finances or your professional life. You even have people willing to help you.

You’re feeling like a million bucks as you’re in your element today. This energy could be so strong that you end up getting a great deal of attention whether for business or love.

You might have an epiphany today that helps you with getting over the past or through some difficult feelings. Things are going to start looking up again.

Serendipity seems to be at work today in connecting with new people. You might be introduced to someone who can help you out in a major way. Be open to receiving the support you need.

Expect to make a great deal of progress today, whether it’s with work or your wellness. Any problems that you’ve run into in the past can be resolved. All you need to do is embrace change.

The world is your oyster today. Take advantage of the opportunity by doing something special for yourself — even if it’s just a little playtime. You deserve to be celebrated.

A challenging home or family matter may finally showing signs of improvement. You might find that there’s a little more joy in the air for today.

A honest and heartfelt conversation might be just the thing that you and someone in your life need to have. It could change your relationship with them for the better.

Look to ways that you can update or restructure your schedule so you can focus more on your priorities, including your wellness. On that note, take a time to clean out your inbox.

Your intuition is extra sharp today. Go with what your heart says — you can’t go wrong.

Is it possible that making some changes or improvements to your sleep routine can help you out? Perhaps it’s time to learn a new way to meditate or combat stress. Explore your spiritual side.

Visiting somewhere new, even if it’s local, could do wonders for your creativity or fulfill your need for a change of pace. Grab a friend and find something interesting to do.

