I'm Insecure About My Partner's Past Relationships. How Can I Get Over It?

Here’s the good news. You simply don’t have to! As Bustle’s relationship columnist Sophia Benoit writes, “You’ve bought into the societal myth that Getting Over Things is paramount. That not feeling bad or insecure is a — or even the — sign of a healthy attitude and outlook. That your job as a person is to exorcize petty or small or unreasonable thoughts and feelings from your body.” It’s not! It’s possible, and even aspirational, to forgive and love yourself in spite of these feelings instead. Read More

The Specific Way Mercury Retrograde Is Going To Mess With Your Love Life

As we discussed earlier this week, Mercury retrograde — which kicks off today BTW — is *not* the time to make big life-altering relationship decisions. ‘Tis the season for communication mishaps, and Virgo’s energy can be a little critical, so comments are liable to be misconstrued. With that in mind, here’s the exact brand of romantic chaos each sign should watch out for this month. Read More

