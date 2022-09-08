It’s that time of the year that astrology buffs all dread — Mercury retrograde is back. From Sept. 9 through Oct. 2, expect tech going haywire, travel delays, and a lot of overall frustration. Since Mercury is the planet of communication, you can also expect lost texts and misunderstandings over the next few weeks. Clearly, the astrological event can mess with your life in several ways. If you’re wondering how the Fall 2022 Mercury retrograde will affect your love life, your zodiac sign has the answer.

According to astrologer Jill Loftis, this particular Mercury retrograde spans the late degrees of Virgo and early degrees of Libra, so there are two completely different energies at play. Mercury-ruled Virgo is more about discerning, understanding, and serving, while Venus-ruled Libra is all about partnership and balance, and often bring up a lot of conversations regarding relationships.

This retrograde period, Virgo energy is strong so you may want to be careful about how you speak to your partner as Virgo can be a bit harsh, judgmental, and critical. Your relationship might be a little rough for a while due to communication errors, Loftis says. “Be sure to get clear on what you want in love and in a relationship. Have the hard conversations you might have skipped earlier in the cycle before the retrograde.”

Now that you know what you can expect overall, here’s how the Fall 2022 Mercury retrograde will affect your zodiac sign’s love life.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Mercury retrograde has a way of bringing people back, and that’s going to be the case here with Aries. Whether it’s an ex or a promising new partner who one day ghosted, you’ll be doing a lot of soul searching this retrograde period. According to Loftis, you’ll be figuring out how to integrate positive partnerships in your life. By mid-October you’ll have the answer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus, you will be doing a lot of work on grounding yourself and refocusing on your health this Mercury retrograde period, especially if the past few weeks have felt a little chaotic for you in the love department. According to Loftis, something might “scramble your schedule” during the retrograde, which may cause you to take a step back and adjust. If you’re in a relationship, you may find yourself questioning whether it’s fun and actually working. If not, Loftis says it may be time to move on to something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If you’re a Gemini, “pursuit of pleasure” and taking risks is the theme of this fall’s Mercury retrograde. However, just be mindful to not go too over the top. “With your star going retrograde on the boundary between home and creative projects, something involving children might be causing issues with your relationship,” Loftis says. “It’s time to figure out how to make your own emotional well-being and joy as important as your partner’s.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This Mercury retrograde, patience and communication will be key in keeping things harmonious in your relationship and home life, Cancer. According to Loftis, your partner may be going through dramatic shifts and changes. Be sure to leave the lines of communication open for when they’re ready to talk and don’t push. Although you may have good intentions, your overly caring nature can come off as “mothering”, which may make things worse during this time. Finding a safe space for yourself may be helpful for you during this period.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leo, relationship matters may feel very serious to you right now, which can throw a fun-loving sign like you off. There may be tension in the relationship that needs to be solved, or you may realize you’ve been putting more effort towards your partner and getting very little back. During Mercury retrograde, you may feel like your relationship is taking a lot of work. If your love life feels overwhelming, put yourself first. “Make sure to value your time and energy,” Loftis says. “It’s time to set some good boundaries with your partner and have some difficult but necessary conversations.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) During Mercury retrograde, Virgos will be doing a lot of self-reflection. You may be asking yourself, “Who am I?” and “What do I want for my life?” Since your ruling planet is Mercury, you may be doing a lot more deep thinking than usual in regards to your life and romantic relationships. “When your ruler retraces its steps it is an important time, but extra important right now because it is so hard to see yourself in the context of your partner clearly,” Loftis says. “Let the retrograde redefine you and how you value yourself; let go of perfection and see yourself in a new more positive light so that you can attract a high Viking lover and partner.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) For Libra, it’s time to reexamine how your subconscious mind is your strongest asset or your most difficult enemy. “Look to the mirror of your love relationships to show you the way,” Loftis says. “Remember that the most sacred knowledge is to understand yourself.” During this Mercury retrograde, you may find yourself wondering if your partner really knows who you are. If they don’t, don’t be afraid to open yourself up and reveal your true self. Just be sure they’re worthy of your vulnerability.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) For Scorpio, relationships are highlighted right now and you’ll be extra careful about who you allow into your heart. According to Loftis, this retrograde period really shines a light on your friendships, aspirations, and deep subconscious as well. “Be very aware how other people’s energy affects you at your deepest level, and realize that groups of people you identify with can be bringers of big karma,” she says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarius, you may have the chance to meet someone new during this fall’s retrograde. If there’s someone you already have your eye on, there may be some opportunities for you to get closer. However, just tread lightly as it is a retrograde period. “Be very careful about any short-term or unplanned romances, especially related to the office,” Loftis says. “It might not go the way you think.” Before you get too involved with someone new, you may want to ask yourself,” Is this person my destiny and will they help me to fulfill my dreams?” If not, you may want to reconsider starting something with that person at all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) How supported do you feel in your relationship, Capricorn? According to Loftis, that’s the question you’ll be thinking about all throughout this retrograde period. Is your closest relationship propelling you further along your intended career path, or are they hindering your growth? There’s no need to make any big changes just yet, but it’s something to keep in mind as the year comes to an end.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) This Mercury retrograde, Aquarius will thinking a lot about what truly fulfill them in their relationships, especially when it comes to the bedroom. “Matters related to whether you’re finding sexual fulfillment in your relationship and if they’re helping you to broaden your mind and world will be repeated during this transit,” Loftis says. “Yes, your partner is beautiful and fun; but are they interesting, smart, and blowing your mind?” If not, what is it about them that’s worth keeping around? Be honest with yourself this Mercury retrograde.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Pisces, a relationship that you thought was over and done might come back into the picture this fall. According to Loftis, you may be cautious and protective over your heart, but it’s really up to you to decide whether they’re worth bringing back or not. “Ask yourself; are you being too hard on them? Or could this partnership really become something that could help you to create a more sacred fulfilling sexual, financial, and spiritual partnership?” she says. Take your time and don’t make any hasty decisions.

Sources

Jill Loftis, astrologer with Nuit Astrology