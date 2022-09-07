It may seem impossible that another year in television has come and gone, but the 2022 Emmys are, indeed, on their way. Succession and Ted Lasso lead the drama and comedy categories, respectively — and given each show’s track record at the Emmys, they’re naturally strong contenders. But the past year also introduced new titles that have quickly become audience (and critical) favorites, such as Squid Game and Abbott Elementary, which both scored several nominations.

If you’re wondering when and where to watch the Emmys, a reminder: don’t plan on throwing the same Sunday-night viewing party you did last year. This time around, the awards actually air on Monday, Sept. 12. (It’s due to an NBC football conflict, just like we saw in 2018.) Here’s everything else you need to know about how to watch and stream the 2022 Emmys — as well as a peek at the famous faces who may win big at this year’s show.

How To Watch & Stream The 2022 Emmys

The Emmys kick off Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. But wait, you may be wondering, haven’t several people already received Emmys? Yes! The Creative Arts Emmys, dedicated to “outstanding artistic and technical achievement,” took place on Sept. 3 and 4, but will air on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FXX. (One big winner from the event? Adele: One Night Only, which put Adele one trophy closer toward that coveted EGOT.)

How To Watch & Stream The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

If you have cable, you can watch the 2022 Emmys red carpet at 6 p.m. ET on E! You can also stream the Emmys red carpet on YouTube, and you have a few options in this area. People and Entertainment Weekly are hosting a joint livestream at 6 p.m. ET on the big day, for example. E! News has also livestreamed the red carpet before, so you can likely keep up with all the celebrity arrivals on their YouTube channel, too.

Who’s Hosting The 2022 Emmys?

With NBC airing the Emmys this year, the network appointed one of its most familiar faces to serve as host for the evening — Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly.

2022 Emmy Nominees

If you haven’t already skimmed the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees to find your faves, you may be wondering: Who are the biggest potential winners? What about the snubs?

In addition to Succession and Ted Lasso’s possible sweeps of their respective categories, The White Lotus is poised to win big in the limited series category. Its star, Sydney Sweeney, is one of a select group of actors to be nominated in multiple categories at the 2022 Emmys — and while she’s up for her supporting roles on The White Lotus and Euphoria, Julia Garner received nominations for both Ozark and Inventing Anna.

Several beloved actors weren’t nominated at all, though — including Mandy Moore, for her final turn as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, and Sadie Sink, for the heartbreaking, Kate Bush-soundtracked rollercoaster that was Stranger Things Season 4.