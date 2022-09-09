Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 9, 2022.

Clarity might be hard to come by today even though the moon is in dreamy Pisces. In the morning, Venus in analytical Virgo will bring patience and pragmatism with her, but any semblance of calm will likely dissipate once buzzy Mars in Gemini enters the chat in the evening. By late tonight, Mercury will go retrograde in indecisive Libra. Staying on schedule with plans and projects could be tricky.

Under this type of cosmic tension, you could feel anxious or overwhelmed. Doing something relaxing will help, and a little flexibility will help keep frustration at bay.

What’s something that fills you with hope? Seek it out.

Your friends will help you when you need them most. Call on them.

Collaborating with people who compliment you and your skill set will help you stay on track toward your goals.

You need to decompress. Write in your journal, or lean on a family member for support.

Don’t get sucked into drama on social media or elsewhere. Give your attention to things that are actually fun.

Your happiness is important. What’s one thing you can do for yourself today?

Give yourself wiggle room when executing a plan or project in case you need to make changes.

Be mindful of spreading yourself thin. If you need to cancel or bow out of something, it’s OK.

It’s possible you’re doing too much for too many. It’s impossible to make everyone happy.

Exercise compassion in your interactions today. You’ll be surprised just how far kindness goes.

Don’t rush the decision-making process. It will be better to wait.

Self-confidence will carry you far today. Forget what the haters think.

