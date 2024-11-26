These 3 Zodiac Signs Shouldn’t Worry About December 1's New Moon

December’s new moon in Sagittarius peaks at exactly 1:21 a.m. ET, which means it technically occurs on Nov. 30 for folks on the western side of the United States. However you slice it, this fiery lunation can inspire you to follow your heart and embrace your wildest dreams. While some people may find that the concurrent Mercury retrograde period puts a damper on the new moon magic, there are a few zodiac signs that will likely fare just fine.

Sagittarius zodiac energy is happy-go-lucky and highly optimistic, so the Dec. 1 new moon rising here infuses it with this fire sign’s fun-loving approach and inspires everyone to reach loftier goals. The new moon will be making a harmonious trine aspect to go-getter planet Mars, offering a cosmic boost of motivation when chasing what you want. Meanwhile, a positive lunar connection to the North and South Nodes of Destiny can push you to embrace paths that facilitate the most spiritual growth.

Remember that Mercury retrograde is in full swing alongside the new moon in Sagittarius, so your manifestations may be slower to pick up momentum and some zodiac signs may feel bogged down by the backspin’s frustrating logistical snags. But with so many favorable planetary aspects supporting this feel-good lunation, there’s no reason to worry — especially for the zodiac signs least affected by December’s new moon. If you happen to be one of them, this lunar energy will be subtle.

Read on for the scoop on what to expect.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’ve been doing a ton of spiritual growth this year, and it’s important to protect your peace as you evolve. That’s one of the great benefits of this new moon. Rising in your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources, this lunation gives you the spark of motivation you need to set some personal boundaries and ensure you have the proper amount of space, comfort, and care necessary to expand toward your true purpose. It’s nice when the people around you know exactly what you need without you having to say a word, but that’s not always the case — and this new moon reminds you that it’s OK to simply ask for what you need to feel supported.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This new moon is rising in your domestic and nostalgic fourth house, considered the foundation of the birth chart, and is generally an impactful area for any astrological action. However, the energy of this lunar moment probably won’t be all that earth-shaking. Mercury retrograde could be causing some frustration between home and work, as this logistical planet is your cosmic ruler, but this new moon itself is hitting on a more subtle level. You’re navigating old memories and sifting through more private thoughts now, and if you give yourself some space to process your feelings, you might have some new moon revelations that allow you to heal from your past and embrace more solid footing in your future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

New moons are considered the most introspective of the lunar phases, and despite this one being in the jovial and spunky sign of Sagittarius, it’ll live up to its inward-focused reputation for you. While the fiery nature of this lunation could inspire some people to chase their worldlier aspirations and follow their whims to faraway horizons, you’ll be doing your explorations on a more spiritual scale, tapping into your intuition and seeking gems of wisdom from the deep corners of your psyche. A solo moon ritual or simple downtime to connect with your mystical side is the perfect way to honor this energy.