It seems like closing out the year can’t come soon enough. But we can’t quite break out the party horns just yet, because the December 2021 full cold moon is pressing us to finally face those uncomfortable conversations we’ve been methodically avoiding. This full moon will take place in the quick-witted and shapeshifting sign of Gemini on Dec. 18, giving us all a reality check as we fine-tune our communication skills. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the December 2021 full cold moon, you may feel these revelations a lot heavier as you navigate uncomfy head-to-head encounters and meticulous self-reflection.

According to astrology, full moons indicate a time of completion, emotional release, and dramatic tension. Because this full moon is moving into Gemini, aka the communicator of the zodiac, some signs may notice a bit of extra pressure surrounding expression and how they articulate their thoughts and ideas. This lunation is all about facing those unpleasant or even hard discussions, so it’s important to put focus on making proper adjustments to communication style to avoid mishaps.

The celestial theatrics of the full moon is hardly a one-man show, as it comes just before the dramatic Venus retrograde on Dec. 19, which puts a bigger strain on our social lives. To better prepare for the cosmic mayhem that will ensue, it’s a good idea to look closely at the quality and sustainability of your relationships.

If the thought of confrontation or tough talks fills you with dread, you might find solace in knowing that they’re meant to help you grow and improve the quality of company and even self-expression — even if it doesn’t seem like it at first. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the December full cold moon, and how to get through it with grace.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini, this full moon is hitting your first house of self, holding up a mirror to all parts of yourself, including your shadow self. Rather than revel in your sociable ‘tude, you might find it more suitable to sit back and reflect on your growth this year during this lunation. “This full moon highlights finding deeper self-awareness for yourself and where you will go next on your own personal journey,” astrologer Aaya Badue tells Bustle. “There may be some confusion for you during this time, but remember the three keys: following your intuition, paying attention to the facts, and realizing the big picture.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle The pressure of maintaining a flawless public image will feel all too harrowing during the full moon, Virgo, so be prepared to feel extra seen. This lunation is urging you to think deeply about your career as well as your spiritual purpose, so you might want to spend the night inside reflecting. “This full moon is shining a light on how you show up in the world,” says Badue. “How do you feel about your contributions in the world right now? What about your career? You may be feeling unclear about what path to take but now’s the time to really buckle down and think about what your career goals are and what adjustments need to be made in terms of your career.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius, the full moon is headed straight for your house of relationships, so you’ll be faced with the cold hard truths of the quality of your relationships. It’s a good idea to slow down and commit yourself to nourishing the friendships that have positively impacted you and making changes to the ones who’ve been holding you back. “It’s time for you to really decide what’s right for you in regard to how you want to move forward in them. Do you feel fulfilled within your relationships with others? Is there an important conversation that you need to have with a partner? Now is the time to face these talks,” explains Badue.