We’re headed for a special new moon as we wrap up our final eclipse of the season. The December 2021 new moon solar eclipse rises in the early hours of Dec. 4 in the freedom-loving sign of Sagittarius, inspiring us to tap into our adventurous side and take bolder risks. As the year closes, this new moon lends us an opportunity to reflect on our milestones as we prep for our next big escapade in the year to come. And the zodiac signs who are least affected by the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse can take a collective sigh of relief knowing that they’ll generally breeze by this lunar affair.

Typically, new moons encourage fresh starts and setting new plans into motion, but the mischief of the solar eclipse switches up the vibe, causing a little bit of cosmic drama (hello, plot twists!). And it’s important to embrace the twists and turns especially since this lunation is moving into expert explorer, Sagittarius. This mutable fire sign is always up for exciting novelty experiences, so the vibe of the solar eclipse will be inspiring for those who are up for the adventure. This lunation is all about expansion and discovery, so putting shadow work at the top of your list is more important now than ever.

What’s more, Mercury, the planet of communication, will be meeting up with the sun and moon, directing us to follow our truths, expand our perspectives, and speak up for ourselves. It also makes for a great moment to celebrate the wins and reflect on the strides we’ve made this year, so don’t hold back when it comes to introspection.

These magnetic shifts will feel surprisingly gentle for a select few zodiac signs who will see things a little clearer and find the magic of self-exploration to be nothing short of inspiring. Continue reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are least affected by the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This solar eclipse is bringing about positive shifts, Taurus, and it’ll be all about letting go of what’s been weighing you down. It’s a good idea to cleanse your space with some sage spray, cleanse your aura, and welcome the newness headed your way. “You will be breezing gracefully through the random tribulations thrown your way,” Samylda Charles, astrologer for dating and relationships app CUSP, tells Bustle. “Some uncontrollable burdens may be coming to an end or close, and you’re learning to release them with gratitude. You’ll be realizing that less is so much more.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Hidden truths will be revealed to you, Libra, but not in the way you’d think. These revelations will bring about the clarity you need to address your needs, so be sure to spend this lunation exploring your desires — ask yourself, how can you bring more pleasure into your life? “You will see how quickly light is shed on what used to be some grey areas for you in sex and dating. You’ll be studying to figure out how to fully embrace the true enjoyment and pleasure you truly seek to feel through people you interact with within your environment!” explains Charles.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorn, this lunation is moving into the more hidden parts of yourself, aka your house of secrets. While it may sound intense, you’re actually being asked to direct your attention to your milestones, so take this time to reflect on your accolades this year. “You may not yet see or realize the changes occurring subconsciously for you. Magic is happening behind the scenes for you and will require patience to see the fruits of your labor. Your solar eclipse reminder is to keep pushing forward, more opportunities will show up with time!” says Charles.