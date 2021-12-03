We’re headed for a special new moon as we wrap up our final eclipse of the season. The December 2021 new moon solar eclipse rises in the early hours of Dec. 4 in the freedom-loving sign of Sagittarius, inspiring us to tap into our adventurous side and take bolder risks. As the year closes, this new moon lends us an opportunity to reflect on our milestones as we prep for our next big escapade in the year to come. And the zodiac signs who are least affected by the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse can take a collective sigh of relief knowing that they’ll generally breeze by this lunar affair.
Typically, new moons encourage fresh starts and setting new plans into motion, but the mischief of the solar eclipse switches up the vibe, causing a little bit of cosmic drama (hello, plot twists!). And it’s important to embrace the twists and turns especially since this lunation is moving into expert explorer, Sagittarius. This mutablefire sign is always up for exciting novelty experiences, so the vibe of the solar eclipse will be inspiring for those who are up for the adventure. This lunation is all about expansion and discovery, so putting shadow work at the top of your list is more important now than ever.
What’s more, Mercury, the planet of communication, will be meeting up with the sun and moon, directing us to follow our truths, expand our perspectives, and speak up for ourselves. It also makes for a great moment to celebrate the wins and reflect on the strides we’ve made this year, so don’t hold back when it comes to introspection.
These magnetic shifts will feel surprisingly gentle for a select few zodiac signs who will see things a little clearer and find the magic of self-exploration to be nothing short of inspiring. Continue reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are least affected by the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse.