The year may be coming to an end, but eclipse season is still raging on — and we’ve got an incoming new moon that’s here to prove it. The December 2021 new moon will peak just before midnight on Dec. 3 PT or early morning on Dec. 4 ET, and it’s also a solar eclipse. This lunar moment is putting us in touch with our truth and helping us to embrace adventure, so knowing how the December new moon eclipse will affect each zodiac sign is a must.

December’s total solar eclipse is taking place in fiery and optimistic Sagittarius territory. The sun and moon will be accompanied by communicative planet Mercury, which will highlight the mental energy of this lunation and inspire us to think logically through our feelings. Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign, so it has a free-spirited and spontaneity-loving vibe that can help to bring out our more adventurous sides. Because this sign is associated with themes like travel, higher education, and spiritual expansion, this new moon is a great time to pay attention to any growth, realizations, or opportunities that present themselves in those areas.

This lunation is an especially important one, as it closes a chapter that began during the summer of 2020 — which is when we entered the eclipse cycle on the Gemini/Sagittarius axis of the zodiac. This will be the last eclipse to take place on that axis until 2029, so this new moon concludes a powerful cycle that’s been shaking up our lives for the past year and a half. It’s a good time to reflect on how your personal philosophies, beliefs, and paradigms have shifted during the course of this period, and get clear on what the truth means to you.

Need more specifics? Read on for your December new moon eclipse horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s adventure time, Aries! Eclipses can feel chaotic, but that’s OK, because this one is highlighting your wild side and inspiring you to take risks for the sake of growth. If a fateful opportunity arises that would allow you to travel, gain some new experiences, or learn something new, it’s a great time to say yes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An unexpected windfall or a sudden opportunity for a joint partnership might crop up now, but is everything as it seems? You’ll have to trust yourself on that one, Taurus. Think about what’s beneath the surface of your current offers (whether they’re related to finances or relationships) and use your Taurean sensibilities to make sure you’re not overlooking any fine print.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse cycle has totally transformed the way you show up in the world and in your relationships, Gemini. And now, this new moon eclipse in your house of partnerships will give you an opportunity to use what you’ve learned in love. Use your one-on-one bonds as a mirror to help you see your growth and embrace new dynamics.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you better set yourself up for success, Cancer? It’s the little things that really add up in life — and because this eclipse is taking place in the routine-oriented sector of your chart, you can allow it to inspire you to transform your day-to-day grind. These new moon opportunities might seem mundane, but they could change the way you live.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Get revved up for romance, Leo, because this solar eclipse brings an exciting chance to embrace some flirty fun and create passionate new connections. It’s a good time to consciously open your heart to happiness and invite more inspiration, love, and playfulness into your world. Trust that life will treat you to something sweet if you let it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse cycle turned your world upside down when it comes to balancing your private life with your pubic-facing persona, Virgo. And with this powerful eclipse hitting the most domestic sector of your chart, you’ll now be able to start building the foundations you need to launch yourself into a new chapter. The changes that occur now will ultimately allow you to settle into a place that feels like home — a home where you can more easily manage your responsibilities.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This fiery and free-spirited eclipse is bringing fresh opportunities to connect with your local scene and show off your skills as a social butterfly, Libra. While new moons tend to be more introspective periods, you might find that having heart-to-heart conversations with others during this one can help you process your feelings and gain some much-needed perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve got money and pleasure on your mind during this eclipse, Scorpio — and luckily, you may find that you have more access to the resources and power you crave than you previously thought. Look out for sudden opportunities or flash ideas that could boost your income, enhance your relationships, and overall add a little extra luxury to your life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The eclipse cycle over the past year and a half catalyzed massive shifts relating to your identity and your role in relationships, Sagittarius. And this total solar eclipse is your big chance to emerge totally reborn. While you may think you know everything there is to know about yourself, the energy of this lunation may surprise you and show you where you’ve grown. Embrace whatever comes to the surface, as it’s all a piece of who you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse will set off fireworks for some — but for you, Capricorn, the new moon sparks are putting on a much more introspective show. You’re getting in touch with your spiritual side now, learning to trust your intuition and communicate with your subconscious. Your pragmatism is a gift, but your connection to your higher self is your true source of power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The new moon eclipse is offering you an exciting chance to do what you do best, Aquarius — stand out from the crowd and shine your unconventional light into the world. It’s time to step up and be a leader in your community or friend group, so if an opportunity comes up that asks you to rally people together for a cause, go for it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse cycle brought about massive changes and realizations when it comes to balancing your personal responsibilities with the pressures in your career path, Pisces. But this new moon is here to help you apply what you’ve learned and find your professional groove. Some exciting opportunities at work could offer you a chance to take a risk and try something new — something that will allow your creative gifts to shine.