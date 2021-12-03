These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Brunt Of The New Moon Solar Eclipse

If you feel like the vibes have been off recently, blame it on this eclipse season, which ends with the December 2021 new moon and solar eclipse. This lunar shift will happen on Dec. 4 as it ingresses into expert explorer, Sagittarius. Rather than feed our thirst for adventure or begin a new project, this new moon solar eclipse combo will direct us to stay inside and do some soul searching instead. For those zodiac signs who are most affected by the December 2021 new moon, things are about to get intense, if not uncomfortably personal.

Normally, new moons represent a clean slate in astrology. Since this new moon is coupled with a solar eclipse, this lunation will be singing a different tune. That’s because an eclipse is a chaotic period that can send confusing signals, so it’s probably not a good idea to launch your business or start on a new creative venture. It comes just in time for Neptune to exit its months-long backspin, moving back to its home planet of daydreamer extraordinaire, Pisces on Dec. 1. This can cause extra haziness, clouding our judgement, thoughts, and enabling our most impractical ideas. Add the Sagittarius appetite for grandeur, and that leaves a lot of room for chaos.

This solar eclipse can seem extra restricting, especially if you’re itching to follow the next Sagittarian adventure. But if you’re nervous about getting lost in translation, don’t fret! This new moon is all about personal introspection, and spiritual housekeeping is an adventure in and of itself. Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the December 2021 new moon eclipse.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini, you may want to take the solar eclipse as an opportunity to stay inside and reflect on your closest relationships. Pay attention to the quality of your partnerships — are they being nourished the way they should and is an equal effort being made to support them? “You will be challenged in your relationships and friendships, experience massive changes in your values or principles in connections, and see yourself grow more faithful in people around you,” Samylda Charles, astrologer for dating and relationships app CUSP, tells Bustle.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This new moon is going to be particularly heavy for you, Virgo, as the chaos of the solar eclipse moves into your area of home and origins. It’s all about the release for you. Focus on reorganizing your sanctuary and donating some of your things to make room for new beginnings. “You will see powerful growth and movement from the past, expansion in your homes or amongst family, and will be learning better how to go with the flow leaving deeply rooted patterns behind,” says Charles.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve got your bags packed for your next impromptu adventure, but this new moon is asking you to put a halt to your projects and travel plans. These restrictions can feel extra limiting, especially since it’s your season, but you’re in for a wild ride of self-exploration. Take this lunation to do some shadow work; reflect on your year, celebrate your wins and address your shortcomings. “Sagittarius, you will see how you can be more patient with the consistent changes occurring in your vitality, body, and overall identity. You will be learning how to better implement knowledge from your personal experiences to see which practices or philosophies to use to better care for yourself,” explains Charles.