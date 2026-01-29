February 1’s Full Snow Moon Is Low-Key For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Happy February! The month is being welcomed with a glitzy and glamorous full moon in Leo, which rises on Feb. 1. The lunar climax of February is traditionally dubbed the Snow Moon, but the passionate fire sign energy that Leo brings to the table is anything but frosty. In fact, this lunation has the power to melt away some of this season’s iciness with its bold and brave-hearted vibes, even if you’re one of the signs least affected by the Feb. 1 full Snow Moon.

It’s Aquarius season, and having the sun in the sign of the water-bearer is the perfect time to get weird, be more innovative, and look toward the future. Alongside the sun sit mental Mercury, romantic Venus, ambitious Mars, and control-freak Pluto, so the Aquarius energy is influencing people from many angles. However, this lunation is rising directly across the zodiac in Leo — a proud and passionate fire sign that values self-expression and has a deep sense of personal pride. So while the intellectual and objective energy of Aquarius season asks you to consider that you’re just a single speck of starlight in the vastness of the universe, the full moon in Leo encourages you to shine your little flicker of light as brightly as you possibly can.

Everyone is the center of their own little solar system, and the Snow Moon’s sun-influenced energy is a beautiful reminder of this. To pretend you’re an isolated island off on your own simply isn’t accurate, even if it feels like it sometimes — so allow this lunation to connect you with your passions and show you your one-of-a-kind magic. Your uniqueness is both a contribution and an inspiration to your community of friends and beyond. Pour your heart into the things that matter to you personally and the world around you.

Leo zodiac energy can be dramatic, but for the couple of signs least affected by February’s full moon, this lunation doesn’t have to be. Read on to find out more.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Not everything in your heart needs to be worn on your sleeve. This full moon is blazing hot with passion and soulfulness, but you’ll probably experience it more like a quiet and steady warmth emanating from an unknown source within you, as it’s rising in your twelfth house of restoration and the unconscious. The feelings brought about by this lunation are potent, but your power lies in subtlety, so play your cards close to your chest and move a little more slowly than usual. It’s impossible for the people who need to see you to miss you, but not because you’re holding up a neon sign. It’s your unmistakable aura that’s doing the talking, and there’s no reason to rush.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your solo time has been especially valuable lately, as your journeys in soul-searching have been deep. All this internal exploration can get nebulous and ethereal, but this full moon is giving you a chance to shift your attention onto the tangible things that are more visibly within your control. Rising in your routine and wellness-oriented sixth house, this lunation wants you to take charge of your daily life. Handling the responsibilities that need to get done will eliminate a lot of stress, leaving you with more space to build more fulfilling endeavors into your schedule. When you’re doing things that you love and following your dreams, everything else will click into place more easily.

