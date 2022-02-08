If you have a January or February birthday, your zodiac sign is likely rebellious Aquarius. But you don’t have to be a water bearer yourself to absorb all the positives the air sign has to offer during Aquarius season. Aquarius season dates generally fall between Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, and between the sign’s fresh ideas and advocacy for originality, it’s typically an inspiring time. The independent fixed sign is all about individuality, technology, and the right to be your eccentric self, so Aquarius season is an opportunity to embrace your inner humanitarian and move society forward.

“Aquarius is the weirdo of the zodiac and [is] usually someone who both attracts and is attracted to quirkier types of energy,” Clarisse Monahan, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum largely due to the influence of their modern planetary ruler, Uranus. Uranus, the only planet that spins on its side, is known as one of the higher octave planets, denoting a more rapid, finely tuned vibration and symbolizes cosmic energy.”

Aquarius is ruled by the eleventh house associated with friendship, society, and community, which is why the air sign is a symbol of humanitarianism and companionship. Their willingness to collaborate with others and passion for the wellbeing of society make them great leaders, visionaries, and advocates for the underdogs.

Aquarius season is a celebration of your originality and an inspiring time to give back to your community. “Aquarius tends to love the unconventional. As a vibe, expect exciting, stimulating, shocking, and unorthodox,” explains Monahan. Read on to dive deep into the meaning of Aquarius season.

When Does Aquarius Season Start?

Aquarius season dates can fluctuate because the season is determined by the sun moving into the air sign. In 2022, Aquarius season starts on January 20.

When Does Aquarius Season End?

Aquarius season ends when the sun is no longer aligned with the constellation of Aquarius, and begins to rise in Pisces instead. In 2022, Aquarius season ends on February 18.

How Aquarius Season Affects You

Looking at Aquarius’ planetary rulers can give you an idea of what to expect from Aquarius season. In traditional astrology, which uses the seven planets visible to the naked eye, Aquarius is ruled by Saturn, while in modern astrology, it’s ruled by Uranus. “Saturn is associated with aging and maturity, and Aquarians can be thinking more about these themes [during Aquarius season]. Saturn doesn't like pomp or exaggeration,” explains Monahan. “Uranus represents the future new approaches, whereas Saturn favors the old tried and trusted way.” During Aquarius season, your ideas, beliefs, and even your routines may be challenged.

Expect to spend Aquarius season thinking about what the future holds for you. It’s a good time to double down on your goals or even reinvent yourself. “Aquarius is associated with the Star card in the Tarot, which is known as the wish card in the deck. The Star represents hopes and dreams, so take some time during Aquarius season to check in with your true desires,” Monahan says. “Make a conscious effort to focus on bringing that in this year.”

Despite Aquarians being an emblem of individuality, it’s one of the more socially-oriented zodiac signs. Friendship is emphasized during Aquarius season because of their eleventh house ruler, so expect your social life to be buzzing. Another way to make the most of Aquarius season is to get involved in your community. “If you can, volunteer your time for a cause dear to your heart,” explains Monahan. “Start a community garden, become a mentor for someone, anything you can do to help someone in your local area is a good use of the Aquarius energy.”

Ultimately, Aquarius season affects the way you express your authenticity while reflecting on how you fit in your community.

How Aquarius Season Affects Your Friendships

Since the sign symbolizes camaraderie, you can expect to feel more connected to your friends during Aquarius season. This is a time to collaborate and cultivate a stronger bond in your relationships and work together toward common interests.

“Aquarius season may spark debates and engagement in intellectual conversations between friends that shift ways of thinking,” astrologer Imani Quinn tells Bustle. “You may find yourself looking for a buddy to accompany you on your spiritual or self-development path. Most importantly, Aquarius gives us the refreshing, light energy needed to focus on and make space for fun!” It’s a good time to organize an outing with friends, host a girls’ night, or revive your group chat.

How Aquarius Season Affects Your Relationships

The water bearer is known for their emotional detachment, so during Aquarius season, you may feel emotionally withdrawn from your partner or find intimacy challenging. However, it does help you connect with your romantic partners in a more platonic way, thanks to the emphasis on friendship. Aquarius season is a good time to be objective when working out issues in your love life and reflecting on your emotions from an analytical lens.

“Aquarius season asks us to look at what beliefs and ideas we are bringing to the table within our relationships, which ones serve us and which do not. It asks us to reconsider from a logical standpoint if what we’re pouring our energy into makes sense for us,” explains Quinn. “Aquarius season reminds us that finding our independence within relationships will help them last longer if they have a strong foundation of values to begin with.”

Since Valentine’s Day always falls during Aquarius season, it’s a good opportunity to appreciate the friendship you have with your partner.

How Aquarius Season Affects Your Career

Aquarius’ traditional planetary ruler, Saturn, is all about determination and responsibility. That means Aquarius season can bring a lot of ambition to pursue professional passions and empower you to take charge. If you’re job hunting, you may feel drawn to unconventional jobs or take an entirely new direction your career field, or even explore a different one.

“This season may get you considering whether you align with the values of your job. Have you asked your job to be vocal on social impact causes that matter? Have they followed through on these promises?” Quinn explains. “This season will ask you to be a leader within your work, to vocalize what you believe in and inspire others to do the same.”