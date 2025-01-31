Today’s tarot card is The Tower. After Wednesday’s dramatic Three of Swords and yesterday’s intense Eight of Swords, this topsy-turvy card fits right into this week’s heavy theme. If you’ve been going through ups and downs over the past few days, then it suggests something’s finally going to give.

The Tower is a major arcana card that represents upheaval, endings, and change. When it appears in a tarot reading, it suggests there’s going to be a reckoning or a moment of chaos that’ll wake you up or send you in a new direction.

It’s a spooky card to see — and you might even think, “Really? On a Friday?” — but don’t let it stress you out too much. While some people might say The Tower is a harbinger of major loss, that definitely doesn’t have to be the case. And for some, a mini loss might even come as a huge relief.

Change could show up today as a shift in perspective, a moment of clarity, or a new idea that seems to hit you out of the blue. It could also reveal itself as a project that falls apart last minute. Instead of panicking, let it all come tumbling down. You might feel your shoulders relax for the first time in months.

If you’ve been fighting to keep something together — maybe a relationship or a work deal — you might even want to help the crumble along by expressing how you really feel. Consider picking a fight or finally standing up for yourself. If something’s about to fall apart anyway, you might as well get it all off your chest.

Then, instead of feeling sad about the loss or scared about the change, remind yourself of the adage, “When one door closes, another one opens.” That’s the Tower’s biggest takeaway.

It might also help to remember that if your tower — aka your project, belief system, relationship, plans, etc. — was built on a shaky foundation, then it was probably always going to collapse at some point anyway.

Once it falls, you no longer have to worry about it, and how cool is that? Be grateful that this is all coming to a head today. Let it be the punctuation mark at the end of your week, and then spend the weekend resting, recovering, and reimagining what you’ll do next.