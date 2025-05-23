Your Tarot Reading For Friday, May 23

Today’s pull is The Lovers. As a major arcana card, it represents big themes like romance, deep connections, attraction, and sometimes the need to choose between two people — cue the dramatic violins.

With this card in your tarot reading, it’s a good sign you’ll feel extra loved and appreciated today whether you have a relationship or not. It could be in a platonic way, like an onslaught of texts from your best friend, or even in a personal way. Why not take yourself to lunch or buy yourself flowers?

Of course, The Lovers also points to romance, and that’s great news if you’re hoping to get some action this weekend. To kick off your summer of love, keep your eyes peeled for a few Hinge matches or someone locking eyes with you from across a bar. This card suggests you’ll find something attractive in everyone you meet, and you’ll be open to all sorts of connections.

If you’re in a relationship, The Lovers is a sign that you and your partner are currently feeling closer than ever. Hopefully you’re in love every day, but there might be an extra spark as you look forward to a mini vacation, a fun get-together with mutual friends, or a long weekend spent at home doing whatever it is you want. Wink wink.

For some, this card could hint at a choice that needs to be made, so don’t be surprised if your situationship suddenly wants to label your relationship. If you’ve been talking to multiple people, they might be over it today and ask you to commit. Before you answer, tap into what feels right, and then follow your heart.

The Lovers also suggests that your life is starting to settle and feel balanced, perhaps for the first time in a while. It’s possible you woke up this morning feeling relaxed and happy, like you’re on the right track. If so, keep doing what you’re doing. For those who have been spending more time alone, this is a sign that you’re starting to figure out who you are and what you want.

As you learn more about yourself, you’ll notice that your relationships feel stronger, too. You might have a moment today where you appreciate a new group of friends who are easy to be with, or you might decide it’s time to focus on finding those types of connections.

