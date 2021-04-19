Fun-loving Gemini and serious Capricorn make a pair of zodiac signs that seem so mismatched, you may wonder what would attract these two in the first place. The zodiac’s twins are playful, go with the flow, mischievous, and imaginative. On the other hand, the zodiac's sea-goat is ruled by Saturn, the planet of limitations, restrictions, hard work, and responsibilities. It’s not exactly a zodiac match made in heaven. However, these two can make it work. In fact, Gemini and Capricorn’s compatibility shows why this odd air and earth sign pair has what it takes to be one of the zodiac’s ultimate power couples.

“Gemini and Capricorn are technically incompatible because they’re in aversion to one another,” Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, tells Bustle. “Aversion is astro-speak for two signs that don’t aspect each other, and thus have different modalities and incompatible elements.”

A sign’s modality tells you how they express themselves in life in astrology, while their element explains their perspective. Gemini is mutable air, and Capricorn is cardinal earth. According to De Franco, earth signs are practical thinkers, while air signs are more logical. Neither sign likes to get too emotional, and instead, they tend to intellectualize their feelings. So although they’re “mathematically incompatible,” they definitely understand each other.

“Gemini is the sign most likely to be attracted to cool people, so they find Capricorn’s dry humor and authentic aloofness to be extremely magnetic,” DeFranco says. “Capricorn is more attracted to how you think than what you think. They’re impressed by Gemini’s ability to speak on a broad range of topics and find Gemini’s varied opinions refreshing.”

This is a couple who can disagree without fighting. Despite their differences, a solid foundation of understanding and a willingness to compromise can lead to a lasting commitment.

Gemini & Capricorn’s Sexual Compatibility

When it comes to physical intimacy, Gemini and Capricorn could go either way. According to Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, Gemini is much more experimental and quick-moving than Capricorn. They also need variety to stay interested. Earthy Capricorn is sensual, loves taking control, and prefers to move at a slow and steady pace. They’d rather do things they know, enjoy, and are good at.

“That said, Gemini could discover that Capricorn’s endurance and focus on practical goals brings them some unexpected pleasure, while Capricorn may find that Gemini’s upbeat energy could wake up libidinal resources it had tucked away,” Gailing says. Capricorns like to use intimacy as a way to unwind and let loose after a long day. Gemini will enjoy bringing out their partner’s secret wild side. If there’s enough trust and open communication, it could be really enjoyable for both.

Gemini & Capricorn’s Emotional Compatibility

In a way, these two make a good match because they aren’t very sensitive or emotional signs. Capricorns are way too practical and grounded to get swept up by their feelings. For them, it’s hard to get emotionally involved with someone they don’t see an actual future with. Gemini, on the other hand, doesn’t make a habit out of exploring their deeper feelings since it changes from moment to moment. It’s hard for them to form a deep emotional connection because neither sign is particularly good at expressing their feelings. For some Gemini-Capricorn relationships, this is OK. But according to astrologer Jayde Young, these two tend to make a better casual couple than a significant other.

“Their strongest common denominator is their intellect and ability to view situations objectively,” Young says. “Sexually and emotionally, this pairing better suits a no-strings-attached relationship rather than a long-term romance. They can appreciate what the other has to offer without getting bogged down by emotionally-driven fantasies of what could be. They appreciate the other for who they are in the moment and can compartmentalize the benefits they derive from the relationship from where the other would lack in a long-term relationship.”

Gemini & Capricorn’s Communication

Gemini and Capricorn are both intelligent and ambitious. As a result, according to professional astrologer Frederic Hoffman, communication is likely to flow between these two.

“Geminis tend to jump from one topic to the next without a real sense of structure or direction, whereas Capricorns are highly structured and organized,” Hoffman says. “This combination can benefit both partners as Capricorns can feel nourished by their partner’s fresh ideas while Geminis can have a structured playground to share their thoughts freely.”

The twins are very curious and love learning new things, while the sea goat is always in tune with current events and how they may affect their work or business. These two can get along very well when they’re exchanging ideas with each other. If they were to go into business together, they’d make a well-balanced partnership.

“Capricorn is ruled by Saturn (the planet of business) and Gemini is ruled by Mercury (the planet of communication), so there is a secret sauce for success there,” Madi Murphy, astrologer and founder of CosmicRx, tells Bustle. “Capricorn’s boss energy (and masterful boundaries) plus Gemini’s natural PR skills (and zest for life) usually makes these two emerge on the scene as a power couple. If these two can learn to understand each other’s strengths, they can be rather unstoppable.”

Gemini & Capricorn’s Dating Compatibility

When Gemini and Capricorn first meet, there may be interest right away. According to Hoffman, Capricorn may fall for the zodiac’s social butterfly as Gemini “brings some freshness and fun into Capricorn’s world of hard work, discipline, and seriousness.” Gemini, on the other hand, will appreciate the feeling of safety and stability they get being around Capricorn.

However, as time goes on, this may find it quite challenging to be together. “Gemini is a highly social sign constantly looking for new experiences and inputs, while in contrast, Capricorn can sometimes be stern, insecure, or conservative,” Hoffman says. “The unpredictable Gemini could easily trigger them.” They move through life at different speeds and may run into problems when it comes time to decide the future of their relationship.

Gemini & Capricorn’s Friendship Compatibility

When it comes to friendship, Capricorns and Geminis can be friends for the same reasons they’d be romantic partners. The go with the flow Gemini brings a sense of freshness and positivity to the more serious Capricorn, while the latter brings structure and grounding to the Gemini. According to Hoffman, this creates a great synergy between them. Gemini is a very friendly and outgoing sign and will likely introduce themselves to Capricorn first. Once they start talking, they can go on for hours. That’s especially true if Gemini shows genuine curiosity over Capricorn’s work.

The Biggest Potential Problems In A Gemini-Capricorn Relationship

Gemini and Capricorn need very different things from a relationship in order to be happy, which is one of the biggest challenges these two may face. Saturn-ruled Capricorn values security above everything else. If they’re going to commit to someone, they need to know their partner is just as devoted to the relationship as they. Although Geminis tend to have a “love them and leave them” type of reputation, they can remain faithful. They just need a partner who can let them do their own thing, while keeping their interest at the same time. The career-oriented Capricorn may seem a little too “boring” for the twins, while Gemini may seem a little too noncommittal to make Capricorn feel truly secure in the relationship.

According to Hoffman, “Geminis should agree to respect their partner’s limits, and Capricorns should try not to freak out and blame their partner every time they want to feel free and have new experiences. As long as Capricorns feel threatened by the need for freedom of their Gemini partners, the relationship might not last long.”

Geminis also have a tendency to go through intense highs and lows due to the duality of the twin’s nature. This might make their Capricorn partner feel threatened. “Capricorn is a sign that can quickly feel insecure when others push through their limits,” Hoffman says. “They may have to deal with this by communicating clearly and honestly about each other’s feelings and emotions to keep the connection clean.”

Are Gemini & Capricorn A Good Match?

Overall, Gemini and Capricorn are considered to be an incompatible zodiac match. Their personalities are very different, as are their approaches to life. However, if they can appreciate what each other brings to the relationship, these two can balance each other out really well. “Together, they’re like hearing a new DJ remix of an old school song,” Murphy says. “The rhythm may be a little unexpected, but somehow the harmony just works!”

