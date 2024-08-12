Here’s Who Glen Powell Should Date, Based On His Astrology

When it comes to the rising stars of the moment, Glen Powell is the name on everyone’s lips. The 35-year-old actor has been winning hearts with his charismatic acting chops and disarmingly sweet personality — especially since starring in Anyone But You and Hit Man in 2023, as well as the brand-new Twisters. And since ending his relationship with model Gigi Paris early last year, Powell also happens to be one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.

Powell was born on October 21, 1988, making him a charming and romantic Libra — one of the signs ruled by amorous planet Venus. Libras are the most partnerships-oriented members of the zodiac, so finding his other half is likely an important endeavor for him. In a June 2024 interview with CBS Mornings, Powell opened up about how he’s feeling about love at the moment and his apprehensions about getting involved with someone given the unique challenges he faces due to his career.

“I’m not chasing love, [but] if love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms, because that’s something I really want,” he says. “And at the same time, I realize it’s going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this [lifestyle]; it’s a lot.” Balance and fairness are a big deal to Libras, so it makes sense that he’s taking his time finding someone who can truly align with his lifestyle.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

But there’s a lot more to the astrology of love than just your sun sign. The best way to assess what type of person someone should date is to look at their descendant sign, which can describe the qualities that are usually attractive and complementary to them. Unfortunately, Powell’s birth time isn’t confirmed, so I can’t see where in the zodiac this point lies — but I can still use the placement of the other planets in his chart to illustrate the traits that may be a good fit for this single star.

Mutable Energy Is A Must

All zodiac signs are divided into one of three modalities in astrology — cardinal, fixed, and mutable — and the four mutable signs are known for being flexible, adaptable, and willing to go with the flow. While Powell is a Libra sun, he has some important relationship planets in the mutable realms of the zodiac, which likely means he’ll value mutable-esque qualities in a partner.

For example, Venus is the planet that symbolizes love and romance, and Powell’s is located in the attentive and helpful sign of Virgo. For Venus in Virgo people, acts of service are a top love language and attention to detail is extra important in relationships, so Powell may look for a lover who knows how to be practical while also being open to change. In Powell’s chart, Venus is in conjunction with a special point known as Black Moon Lilith, which symbolizes repressed urges, raw sexuality, and is associated with the dark feminine. This intensifies the draw toward Virgo's zodiac qualities, making this mutable energy even more seductive and desirable.

Brett Deering/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another important relationship planet is the moon, which represents your emotions and the things that bring you comfort. On the day of Powell’s birth, the moon was in dreamy and creative Pisces, the mutable sign sitting directly across the zodiac from Virgo. So while practicality is probably important to Powell in a relationship, he also needs someone who can be present with his many feelings and fantasies, and ride the waves of his deep inner world.

When looking at Powell’s relationship history, his attraction to partners with mutable placements seems to check out. He was linked to actor Nina Dobrev throughout 2017, and her Venus is in the mutable sign of Sagittarius. From 2020 through 2023, Powell was with Gigi Paris, whose moon is in Sagittarius, and also has her sun and Venus in the fellow mutable sign of Gemini.

Looking For Longevity With A Twist

In an interview with Bustle from December 2023, Powell discusses his parents’ 40-year wedding anniversary and says they tell him the key to a lengthy relationship is to be “goofy and really fun,” as well as romantic. “If I could have what my parents have, I’d be really, really happy,” he shared. And while he acknowledged that “love is unpredictable and you don't know what's going to have an expiration date and what's not,” it was clear he admired the lasting power of his parents’ marriage. That makes sense because as a partnerships-oriented Libra, being able to collaborate and find balance with another person over time is a must.

SERGIO FLORES/AFP/Getty Images

While the moon and Venus are important for emotional connection and romance, Saturn is the planet that governs long-term commitments and responsibilities. That makes it an important astrological factor to consider when looking at the potential longevity of a relationship. In Powell’s chart, Saturn is almost perfectly conjoined with the innovative and eccentric planet Uranus in the free-spirited sign of Sagittarius, meaning that he probably needs a partner who is willing to embrace some unconventionality when it comes to making things work in the long haul. Perhaps that means being willing to try a long-distance romance, exploring alternative relationship dynamics, or otherwise living a lifestyle together that doesn’t necessarily conform to the status quo.

Will Glen Meet His Match?

A new eclipse cycle is on the horizon, and it has the potential to bring about some fateful changes in Powell’s love life. That’s because starting with the lunar eclipse on Sept. 17, the eclipses will begin shifting into the signs of Virgo and Pisces — which happen to be Powell’s Venus and moon signs, respectively — and they’ll continue hitting this axis of the zodiac through August 2026. Eclipses in astrology are known to bring about dramatic events and speed up matters of destiny, so if things need to shift to make room for a meant-to-be relationship in Powell’s life, he might find that these shake-ups take form over the next two years.