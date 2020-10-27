There's never a good time for Mercury retrograde to hit, but it's extra stressful when these chaotic astrological transits take place during a holiday. This year, Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will be raging strong come Halloween night, bringing major potential to mix up our signals, mess with our plans, and make it a slightly scary affair. If you're planning to celebrate Halloween, you'll want to be in know about how Mercury retrograde will affect your zodiac sign's Halloween 2020 plans so you can take the proper precautions.

Halloween is officially set to be a cosmically spooky event this year, thanks to the rare Halloween full blue moon taking place that day and the Mercury retrograde period that'll be in full force come October 31. This particular retrograde spent its first couple weeks in the dark and intense sign of Scorpio but moves into airy Libra on October 27. That said, we'll all feel the planetary vibes slightly shift just before Halloween, turning the focus onto interpersonal relationships. We'll all have an opportunity to review issues with our communication style and resolve conflicts within our partnerships — albeit not without a little drama.

Because of Mercury's wonky influence on communication and timing during Halloween weekend, take the extra time to clearly review details and safety precautions when making plans — and don't jam-pack your schedule. And remember, making safe and social distance-friendly plans (or opting for a fun virtual gathering instead) is a must, since we are still living with the scare-worthy reality of a pandemic.

We can all expect to deal with some Halloween tricks this year thanks to Mercury's pesky backspin, but it'll affect each zodiac sign a little differently. Here's how Mercury retrograde will affect your Halloween plans, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be wary of Mercury retrograde love life stress interfering with your Halloween weekend plans, Aries. If you're in a relationship, try not to force your couples costume idea or horror movie selection on your partner — this retrograde is an important chance to correct imbalances within your relationship dynamics. Make sure you up the communication and stay open to other opinions when dealing with others to diffuse any drama.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your schedule will feel hectic during Halloween weekend, like you're constantly running late, mixing up times and dates, and hearing from friends at the last minute that they have to cancel plans. The solution? Deep breaths and extra self-care, Taurus. Try to clear any unnecessary stressors from your calendar and go with the flow. You'll find that some Halloween fun may naturally align itself with your routine.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You'll likely hear from a ghost of your love life past this weekend, but keep your wits about you and remember that what looks like a treat could easily end up being a trick. If you need to find some closure with a past lover, now's a good time to do it — but actually rekindling an old flame requires more thought and effort, so it's best to ignore that late-night Halloween text until the next morning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're lost in your feelings during this retrograde, Cancer, and you're sorting through tons of baggage from your pas. That said, give yourself permission to forego any big social plans this Halloween in favor of some cuddly time at home. If you're up for it, invite a trusted friend over for a spook-tastic night in, complete with pumpkin spice hot cocoa and a steady stream of classic horror flicks.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This Halloween, your inbox is full of texts from friends and you're feeling as popular and social as ever, Leo — but be extra conscious about what you say and how you say it, because the chances of gossip and general miscommunications blowing up in the group chat are high. It's all too easy to send a message to the wrong person or get caught up in a swirl of rumors right now, so think before committing to plans or saying something that could be misinterpreted.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're usually level-headed when it comes to money, Virgo, but you're more likely to overspend or make purchases that you end up regretting right now. You don't have to splurge on the most expensive costume or buy tickets to the fanciest outdoor Halloween event — just keep things laid back and you'll find that you feel better about your decisions later.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With Mercury retrograde having just spun into your sign a few days before Halloween, you'll be feeling the confusing retro-haze on a more personal level now, Libra — but so long as you stay conscious of its effects, you can still have a fun weekend. Confirming times, locations, and social distancing measures is a must if you want to avoid miscommunications.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Mercury spent the first couple weeks of its retrograde blowing up your sign, Scorpio — and while it's obviously still in full effect, it's hitting you in a more subtle way during Halloween weekend. You won't need freaky Halloween decor or slasher movies to get you in a spooky state of mind, as you're already treading through some of your deepest and darkest subconscious feelings. That said, this weekend is a great time to do some witchy Halloween rituals to honor the full moon and connect with your higher self.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're looking forward to a fun- and friendship-filled Halloween weekend — but don't get too ahead of yourself. Step back and think about everyone's collective safety and comfort when deciding on what to do and where to go, and beware of drama breaking out within your friend group. It'll be easy for miscommunications to bring down the vibe, so be extra clear about the details.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The only thing scarier than a Halloween trick for you, Capricorn, is how messy and out of control things have started to feel at work this past week. Remember, miscommunications or missed deadlines within your professional life now may be stressful, but they're not likely to have a lasting impact on your reputation. Keep things in perspective and clear the air with your boss or colleagues before the weekend hits so you can enjoy yourself and embrace some Halloween treats instead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As much as you wish you could hop on a last-minute flight to another city (or country!) for a wild Halloween celebration this year, you can find other ways to bring excitement to an otherwise headache-inducing Mercury retrograde holiday. Think outside of the box when it comes to picking a fun costume or get creative by attending a virtual party with friends. It may be frustrating to feel limited by your circumstances, but you can make it work.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're fully feeling the Halloween spirit this year, Pisces, as this Mercury retrograde has got you untangling all sorts of unconscious messes when it comes to your darkest desires and most taboo thoughts. Instead of letting this intensity overwhelm you, embrace it. Get a little witchy and dabble in some Halloween occult vibes by doing a spell or tarot spread, or meet up with a friend who you feel most vulnerable with to open up and get some of your darker feelings off your chest.