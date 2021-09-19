Uranus Retrograde Is All About Setting Boundaries When It Comes To Love

If you follow astrology, then you’re probably familiar with Mercury retrograde and its impact on our communication, along with why your exes seem to come back like clockwork. But you’ll want to brace yourself because we’re dealing with yet another retrograde period underway. Rowdy and unpredictable Uranus entered its annual backspin on August 19 and concludes on January 18, 2022 in the headstrong zodiac sign of Taurus. Thankfully though, you can find solace in knowing this transit is more low-key, especially when it comes to our romantic partnerships. Still, Uranus’ backspin can bestow important revelations, so you’ll want to know its implications and how Uranus retrograde 2021 will affect your zodiac sign’s love life.

“Uranus represents the unexpected, shocking changes or shifts in life that seek to push us out of our comfort zone,” astrologer Makayla McRae, aka TheStarreyEyedMystic, tells Bustle. The rebellious planet governs our response to change and is known as “The Great Awakener” for a good reason. On the topic of romance, now’s a good time to take things slow, practice patience, and evaluate any bad habits so you can make positive changes going forward. Another theme during this transit is understanding your standards and setting boundaries in relationships.

If you want to protect your heart, read on for your Uranus retrograde 2021 love horoscopes.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re usually all in when it comes to love, Aries, but this retrograde asks you to slow down and re-evaluate your boundaries. Because of your passionate heart, you tend to think your partner should always be on the same ambitious wavelength. A little advice? Be patient with your partner when they fall short and don’t judge them too harshly for not being as fast or zealous as you are. If you’re single, don’t rush prospective relationships.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re a lover, Taurus, and you’re not one to shy away from PDA. “This retrograde asks you to reflect on your identity,” says McRae. “Who you are and what you want to get out of life needs to be supported by your relationships.” Oftentimes, you get too invested in your romantic relationships, but Uranus’ backspin reminds you to regain focus on self-love so that your needs can be mirrored in a partner. Single? Don’t get too lost in the idea of love that it distracts you from enjoying the company of others.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re a natural flirt, Gemini — and you don’t like to feel restricted in areas of love. During this retrograde, you’re in for a little reflection. “When we spend all of our free time with friends and loved ones, it’s easy to disconnect from our inner voice,” says McRae. Be intentional with shadow work and remember that it’s OK to be vulnerable. If you’re single, know that making commitments is less scary than you think, but use this time to lay down the groundwork for how you want to be treated in a relationship.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Cancer, you’re a natural giver and you love caring for others. But ask yourself if that level of care and attention is being appreciated or reciprocated by others and if you’re pouring your love equally into the different relationships in your life. “Ensure that you have a healthy balance between romance and friendship, as the best lovers are friends first,” says McRae. Are you single now? If yes, now’s an ideal time to evaluate your love languages so that when you find love, you feel comfortable.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

‌You’re known to lead with your heart, Leo, and you appreciate a partner who uplifts you and shows you off. Right now though, you may find yourself struggling to balance all your commitments. More specifically, you’re being asked to evaluate whether you truly don’t have time for love, or if you’re choosing not to make the time. Reorganize your priorities to make more space for your relationships to thrive. Single? Let potential lovers know what’s up with your busy schedule ahead of time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have high standards when it comes to your romantic ties, Virgo. While Uranus takes a backspin, think about whether you may be expecting your partner to be too much like you. Remember it’s OK to mingle with people who are different from you. “Expand your horizons and step out of your comfort zone,” says McRae. “That includes going on a date with someone who isn’t your usual type.” If you’re single, consider this: Are your standards are practical, or are they just a projection of your own self-critiques?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to romance, you’re all ears, Libra. You have an affinity for partnerships, and you love to feel part of a couple. “This transit asks you to dive deeper within your relationships since it’s hitting your eighth house of intimacy,” says McRae. Going forward, keep an open mind and explore the sensuality of self-love by penciling in some quality time with yourself, whether you’re in a committed relationship or not. Don’t overwhelm yourself with chasing after romance and remember to be patient with potential partners if single.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re passionate when it comes to your love life, Scorpio. While you enjoy being physically intimate with others, this transit teaches you the importance of intimacy on a deeper level, so don’t shy away from being vulnerable with your partner and letting them know your exact relationship needs. Setting boundaries can do you a whole world of good, ultimately bringing you both closer together. Single? Move forward in love with an open heart and mind.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You love to explore, Sag, and you’re willing to move at full tilt if it means keeping the spark alive. However, Uranus retrograde asks you to slow down. “If you have any not-so-great habits or patterns impacting your relationships, it’s time to make a change,” says McRae. When you’re bored in love, you tend to move on from your partner, or propose a spontaneous trip in order to reignite that spark. Remember: You can feel excitement anywhere, including right at home with your partner. If you’re single and looking, know that a partnership is all about teamwork at the end of the day.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to romantic relationships, you need stability to stay afloat, Cap. For you, Uranus’ backspin is a lesson about showing care and affection toward your partner because let’s be honest: You easily get distracted by other commitments, which ultimately impacts your relationship with yourself. “Get real about your inner child’s needs in love. Are they being met?” says McRae. Think deeply about what makes you feel most secure in a relationship. If you’re single, set boundaries with romantic prospects to ensure your priorities are aligned enough to move forward.

Margaret Flatley/Buste

Connecting with others may seem challenging at times, Aqua. You often wonder if your romantic partner truly understands you. But you’re learning to be more open about your quirks and to be patient with the process. “Your fourth house of home will be hit, asking you to make a safe space for your love life to blossom. At-home date nights are favorable,” says McRae. Single? Be vulnerable and realize that it takes two people to make a relationship strong.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You know a thing or two about romance, Pisces, because it’s no secret that you love embellishing your mundane reality with dreamy dramatizations. But while Uranus is in retrograde, you’ll learn that your partner isn’t a perfect person from your dreams but a candid human. To avoid disappointment, be clear about your expectations and be forgiving. If you’re single, remind yourself not to over-romanticize every interaction you come across.