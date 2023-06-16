June's New Moon Will Breeze Right By These 3 Zodiac Signs

If you’ve been questioning everything lately, you aren’t alone — we’re just in the middle of Gemini season. As the new moon arrives on June 18, 2023, at 12:37 a.m. ET, your curious mind will run even wilder. While most of us will revel in social gatherings and mountains of invites, this new moon is especially breezy and bubbly for the three zodiac signs least affected by June’s new moon.

When it comes to lunar cycle, new moons are for initiation. It’s a time to plan, prep, and lay the groundwork for achieving your goals. But it’s also a time to rest — something Geminis have a notorious aversion to. So, when the hopeful new moon is spending time in this air sign, you might be feeling hot and cold. For a few zodiac signs, though, embracing the unknown will be a power move; it will inspire a fresh start and create from for previously unthinkable possibilities.

Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, makes a supportive aspect to Venus, which can help these lucky signs feel empowered to speak truth to their desires, express their creativity, and find balance. But Venus, the love planet, has another affair that impacts these zodiac signs, too. “The close semi-square to Venus and a close conjunction to the relationship asteroid Juno all speak to more social times with the desire to seek deeply fulfilling and harmonious partnerships with others or ourselves,” astrologer Angel Dawn tells Bustle.

This curious new moon enables big ideas and a buzzing social life for all. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the June 2023 new moon, this cosmic shift will feel even deeper. This is your moment to go with the flow and try your hand at totally new interests.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

If it feels like you have a million tabs open in your brain, Aries, you can count on this new moon to power through them all. “Be prepared for all forms of digital communication to come to the fore and increased engagement with others,” Dawn says. Be cautious of what you disclose online and double-check for errors in your work e-mails. It’s a supportive time to conjure big ideas. “Just make sure to communicate clearly and openly,” Dawn says.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Are you questioning your values right now, Taurus? Don’t stress out too much — this growth spurt will help you think outside of the box when it comes to money. Dawn explains this is a major lunation to welcome new financial beginnings and build your assets. “Your dreams are worth pursuing,” she says, if you aim for “discrete, achievable goals that generate long-term security.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

With work responsibilities on your mind right now, Gemini, this is a perfect time to assess your role in the eyes of others. “Much of this will be in service to a stronger public impression and positive career impact,” Dawn says. This is a powerful new moon to pause and reflect on how you show up in the world. “Make sure that you are aligned with your authentic self as you put your best foot forward!”

Source:

Angel Dawn, astrologer