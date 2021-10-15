Libra and Aquarius are two signs that will become friends right away. Together they’ll share interesting conversations, lots of laughter, and some really good times in the bedroom. However, romantic Libra is the sign of partnerships, while Aquarius tends to enjoy flying solo. Although they have a lot going for them, their needs in a relationship may be too different to make a relationship work. Libra and Aquarius’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this pair of Air signs.

“Libra and Aquarius are both Air signs, presiding over all matters of the mind and intellect,” astrologer Abigail Nora, tells Bustle. “This can make for a particularly cerebral match. They might be a slow burn or a slow start in other areas, but mentally and intellectually, these two will click almost immediately. They may also bond over a shared passion for justice—just look at famous Libra-Aquarius couple, John Lennon and Yoko Ono.”

These two tend to get along really well because they have so much in common. However, since they're both Air signs, going deep emotionally isn't something they really do. According to Nora, both Libra and Aquarius may try to “intellectualize away their feelings” instead of just allowing themselves to actually feel them. Because this, it may take some time for these two to open up to each other emotionally.

“Underneath that detached veneer, however, Aquarius feels things deeply, and partnership is important to Libra,” Nora says. “Libra might be patient and understanding enough to crack Aquarius's cool exterior and forge a lasting emotional bond.”

Libra & Aquarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Libra and Aquarius form a trine aspect in astrology, or a 120 degree angle. According to Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, this means they’re very compatible in several different ways.

Sexually, this is an excellent match as both signs need intellectual stimulation and open communication in their relationships. For them, sex is more than physical. In bed, Aquarius likes to explore, while Libra likes to please and be pleased. “This couple could start off their sexual relationship by sexting, using it as foreplay and then taking the dirty talk to bed,” Garbis says. “Words and fantasies get them off, and Libra loves to text.” When these two are in sync, which tends to be more often than not, they can bring out the best of each other.

Libra & Aquarius’ Emotional Compatibility

Both Libra and Aquarius can seem emotionally detached in relationships. While the Venus-ruled Libra likes romance and affection, they’re not the type of sign to openly express their feelings out loud. Libras are all about balance and harmony, so they’re very cautious about not wanting to rock the boat in any way. Even if Libra is upset about something, they may choose to keep it inside in order to keep the peace in a relationship.

Aquarius, on the other, is very logical. Love and other complicated emotions are hard for them to deal with because they struggle to put words to their emotions. If they start having feelings for someone, it will take a while for them to admit to themselves that they’re actually in love. Because of that, they’re not very openly affectionate. Libra, who likes to go deep right from the very start, may mistake Aquarius’ aloofness for lack of interest and decide to move on.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Libra-Aquarius Relationship

In general, Libra and Aquarius have a lot going for them as a couple. However, this is a partnership that isn’t the most stable. Since they’re both Air signs, there’s nothing grounding them. “They can get carried away in an intellectual companionship, but Aquarius might neglect the romance that Libra, who’s ruled by Venus craves,” Garbis says. With double the amount of Air energy, these two may get into battles over who is more original, creative, or intellectual. There may be a lot of butting heads over who’s right and who’s wrong.

Another source of tension is the differences in their approach to relationships. Libra is the sign of partnerships, while Aquarius is known for being a freedom-loving sign. According to Garbis, these two will likely spend less time with each other than the typical couple, which won’t please Libra. “Even though Aquarius secretly craves a stable social connection, they need their space to feel that they are a separate person from their partner,” she says. “They want that of Libra too. They don’t want Libra all over them. They want their partner to have a life too as it keeps things interesting.” If these two can’t find a way to compromise, the relationship might not last.

Despite the potential problems areas, these two actually make a good match. According to Garbis, their relationship will be like an extension of their conversations — natural, easy, and full of exploration. “With time, this relationship can be more than a beautiful companionship,” she says. “They can even form an excellent business partnership where they create something new to change the world.”

