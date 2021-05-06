May's New Moon Will Be Super Chill For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Get ready to manifest, because the oh-so-springy May 2021 new moon is blossoming on May 11, and it’s bringing all zodiac signs an opportunity to set fresh intentions and get focused on their goals. This is our last opportunity to work the lunar energy to our advantage before the first eclipse season 2021 begins — because at that point, chaos will reign and we’ll need to sit back and ride the waves of change. Thankfully, this new moon is a gentle one, and for the zodiac signs the May 2021 new moon affects least, the good vibes will be even easier to work with.

Taurus season 2021 is currently in full swing, and its earthy energy will be even more potent during May’s new moon due to the fact that the sun and moon will be aligning in Taurus’ territory. Taurus zodiac energy is hardworking and focused but also chill and down to earth — so it helps us build up to our goals with a more pragmatic and less rushed approach. This vibe is all about working toward things at a slow-but-steady pace that allows us to reach our destination while also enjoying the scenery along the way. Taking your time now is completely fine, so long as you know you won’t get distracted and veer off-course.

May’s new moon also comes with a side of magic thanks to a sweet sextile aspect with spiritual planet Neptune, which boosts our sense of idealism and encourages us to give even our most tangible, no-nonsense goals a healthy sprinkle of fantasy. Additionally, feisty planet Mars will connect with unpredictable Uranus on the day of the new moon, which brings us a sudden burst of energy and inspires us to get bolder about getting what we want. It’s exactly the cosmic boost we need to get us feeling excited and optimistic without losing focus.

Everyone will feel the powerful Taurean energy of this lunation, but if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the May 2021 new moon, then you’ll feel even more laid-back.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The astrology of May has multiple planets entering your sign, Gemini, so expect for things to pick up in just about every area of your life soon — but not just yet. This new moon is asking you to pump the brakes and spend some quality time with yourself first. Before you can make serious headway on your goals, it’s important to be able to quiet your mind and clear your schedule of all the mundane tasks that are distracting you from the big picture. Rest, relaxation, and spiritual healing are the themes of this lunation for you, so don’t be afraid to spend a night or two in solitude. Chilling at home where you can daydream and catch up on sleep will charge your batteries and leave you feeling refreshed so you can start making moves.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re naturally efficient when it comes to your to-do list, Virgo, which means you’re usually focused on the things that need to get done. But what about the non-essential things that get you excited about life and curious about the world? Don’t those endeavors deserve some prioritizing, too? This new moon in your house of adventure is sparking a deep sense of wonder about life’s greatest pleasures and mysteries, and it’s due time you indulge your thirst for knowledge. Start thinking about furthering your education, safely planning a trip to a faraway destination, or pursuing an exciting goal that you’ve always wanted to go for. Dream big, then make a tangible plan that brings your aspirations within reach.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sit back and enjoy the good vibes, Capricorn, because this new moon is lighting up the most pleasure-filled sector of your chart. Romance will come easily under this lunation, so it’s a lucky time to say yes to a date, be a little extra forward with your crush, or bring some flirtatiousness into a committed relationship to shake things up. Don’t be afraid to unleash your inner sex kitten! It’s also a gorgeous time to make headway on a passion project or artistic endeavor, as your creative juices will be flowing freely. Use this burst of inspiration to indulge in extracurricular hobbies, bring some fun into your romantic relationships, and inject some joy into your life all around.