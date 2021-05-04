All Zodiac Signs Will Feel More Grounded Under May’s New Moon

It’s time to slow down, take a deep breath, and ground yourself in the present moment — because once the May 2021 new moon blossoms in the skies at high noon PT on May 11, we’ll all be feeling more in touch with our physical bodies and our higher-minded goals. This lunation is equal parts practical and pleasurable, and it’s here to align us with the earthy energy of Taurus season 2021. If you want to make the most of this powerful lunar reset, you’ll need to know how the May 2021 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

May’s new moon takes place in fixed earth sign Taurus’ territory, which inspires us to take in the delights of the sensual world and shift our focus onto achieving our goals. The sun and moon’s alignment in sure-footed Taurus ask us to set off toward our aspirations at a slow, steady, and calculated pace that virtually guarantees success — and lots of time to enjoy the scenery along the way. This is the last major lunation to hit before the first eclipse season of 2021 begins, so set be sure to set some new moon intentions ahead of the chaos.

This new moon blows a kiss to dreamy planet Neptune, which adds intuition to our insight and helps us to connect with our material goals in a more spiritual way. A positive aspect between passionate planet Mars and wild child Uranus energizes this lunation with a boost of goal-crushing motivation and unpredictable excitement, too. Set some tangible goals related to love, money, and pleasure under this new moon — and you’ll likely see results.

Take advantage of this cosmic moment by making sure you know how the May 2021 new moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You deserve to live the good life and you know it, Aries. Right now, your mind is fixed on finding ways to boost your savings account and bring more material pleasures into your life. Use your new moon motivation to create a budget, do an abundance manifestation ritual, or make a long-term investment in something that you have a good feeling will pay off down the road.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Happy new moon in your sign, Taurus! This lunation is bringing all the best parts of Taurus season into the spotlight, which means that you really have a chance to shine. If you’ve been wanting to turn over a new leaf or embark on a new path, now’s the time. The planets are asking you to trust yourself and the universe, so be as bold as you are pragmatic as you plot your next moves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s only one thing this new moon is asking of you, Gemini, and that’s to slow down and pamper yourself. The cosmic conditions are ripe for doing soul-searching, but you can only take advantage of this introspective moment if you’re willing to spend some time alone. Plan to take it easy, sleep in, and catch up on all the rest and relaxation you need to feel refreshed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What are your highest dreams and hopes for the collective future, Cancer? This new moon helps you to step back and look at the ways you can offer your unique gifts and talents to the world. You already bring a deep sense of nurturing to the people in your inner circle, but imagine how healing it would be if you offered that up to your community. Use this lunar energy to give back — you’ll get tenfold in return.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This new moon is fixing your focus on work, Leo, and it’s asking if you’re truly satisfied with your career path. What does your intuition tell you about what’s next? If you want to steer your ship in a new direction, this lunation brings you an auspicious chance to make fresh connections, seize sudden opportunities, or try something new in your professional life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

What captivates your mind and makes your imagination soar, Virgo? This new moon asks you to embrace those off-the-beaten-path interests and pursue some fresh knowledge in order to enhance your life. It’s OK if it’s not the most practical subject or doesn’t align with your current goals. Sometimes simply following our excitement is a more effective way to approach life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s time to honor your intuition, Libra, and get real about the energetic connections you’ve formed with others. If a situation or relationship has felt draining to you, this new moon brings a powerful chance to set boundaries for yourself. Being able to express your desires to the people closest to you, even if it’s scary in the moment, will ultimately make your bonds stronger.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You have a chance to turn over a new leaf in your love life now, Scorpio, so capitalize on this lunar opportunity to ask your partner for exactly what you need. Remember, there’s more room for pleasure in partnerships when both parties are willing to be practical, so take initiative and clear the air of any drama so you can fully focus on the fun stuff.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Work is picking up under this new moon, Sagittarius, and thankfully, you’ve got the motivation you need to keep up. You can use your clear-minded focus to make headway on your goals and get ahead of the game at work — but don’t forget about self-care! As you take control of your schedule, be sure you’re penciling in ample time to focus on your health and wellness, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This earthy new moon is lighting up your pleasure zone, Cap, so it’s a lucky time to open your heart to love and get sensual with your feelings. A potential hot date could pop up on your radar now, so clear your busy schedule to make room for a lighthearted and romantic connection. This easygoing influx of creative energy and flirtatiousness is the spiritual boost you’ve been waiting for.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sometimes we just need to slow down and nourish ourselves, Aquarius — and that’s the vibe this new moon is asking you to embrace. You’re feeling more sentimental than usual, so it’s a great time to make connections with family members or touch base with old friends. Getting in touch with your roots and honoring your emotions will help you see the rest of your life more clearly, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This new moon is lighting up your calendar when it comes to both friendship and work, Pisces, so expect to be a busy bee for a few days surrounding this lunation. The influx of social energy will inspire you to make new connections, have inspiring conversations with friends, and perhaps even find new ways to express yourself at work — so go with the hustlin’ and bustlin’ flow and enjoy the good vibes.