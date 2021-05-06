May’s New Moon Is The Best Time To Set Goals For These 3 Zodiac Signs

They say April showers bring May flowers, so we can trust that the May 2021 new moon will be blossoming with possibilities. This sweet and sensual lunation blooms in the skies on May 11, and it’s bringing a refreshingly spiritual yet grounded sense of energy to our springtime goals. Everyone can use this lucky lunar reset to their advantage, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs the May 2021 new moon affects most, then it’ll be an even more potent time.

May’s new moon takes place in the hardworking sign of Taurus, making it the premiere new moon of Taurus season 2021. This energy asks us to fix our focus on our tangible goals and be pragmatic about the way we go about reaching them, so it’s a great time to set some new moon intentions — especially if they relate to Taurean themes like love, money, or our values. Because the sun and moon are aligning in Taurus, we’ll want to apply its slow-and-steady attitude when it comes to our goals. Don’t pressure yourself to rush to the finish line or start everything at once, as this lunation encourages us to be thorough with our plans and enjoy the process.

New moons in astrology are almost always an auspicious time to set personal goals and start new endeavors. And thanks to the positive planetary connections taking place alongside this one, we can all expect to feel extra supported by the universe — especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the new moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is your new moon, Taurus! Both the sun and moon will be joining forces in your ultra-personal house of self, so this is a powerful time to set goals for yourself, put yourself first, and focus on your own greatest desires. Keep your eyes on your own paper and don’t worry about what anyone else thinks. Look out for an unexpected burst of energy and motivation when it comes to communication, too, as you could make some important connections now that bolster your ability to express your ideas to the world. While it’s important to stay practical about your goals, don’t be afraid to slightly push your comfort zone.

Leo Zodiac Sign (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re passionate about your work, Leo, and leaving a mark on the world is important to you. That’s why this new moon in your house of career and public image will feel significant. Right now, you have a chance to forge some exciting new professional paths for yourself or kick off fresh projects that could bring lasting success. And while you want to be sensible when it comes to making career choices or changes, this lunation asks that you honor your spiritual senses by following your instincts. Your dreams and intuition could bring some major insights or inspiration regarding what steps you should take next, so don’t be afraid to say yes to a sudden opportunity or take a slightly unconventional route to get to where you want to be.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon is hitting the partnerships sector of your chart, which means it’s time to get serious about your one-on-one connections. What are your relationship goals, Scorpio? And what milestones are you building toward in your current interpersonal situation-ships? Go deep and get clear with yourself about what you want to commit to, even if this exploration leads you down some unexpected paths. Your relationship dynamics are in a state of flux, which means that lots of honest conversations, firm boundaries, and flexible expectations will be required. But it’s worth it to put in the work — as the steps you take under this lunation could have lasting effects on the way things play out in the future. Trust yourself and honor your desires.