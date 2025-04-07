Your Tarot Reading For Monday, April 7

Today’s card is the Page of Cups. It points to dreamy themes like idealism, creativity, and emotional exploration, as well as your intuition and the desire to embrace new beginnings.

This is a great card to see as you kick off your Monday. It suggests you’re feeling brand new and that you’re willing to shake off the past and forgive (or forget) those who hurt you, including the ex who randomly hit you up at 11 p.m. on Saturday. As you wait in line for coffee, do something bold to end things once and for all, like blocking them and moving their number to the phone graveyard.

You’ll feel light as air as you leave with your lavender matcha in hand knowing you’ll never hear from them again. This should be the theme for the day. Instead of focusing on the past, you’re becoming a 2.0 version of yourself who’s excited for the future. As you move through the next 24 hours, trust your gut to guide you towards new people, places, and things.

It’s possible fun opportunities will magically float your way, especially in the creative realm, or that you’ll feel inspired to seek out these types of experiences on purpose. What would the new version of you do? They’d probably sign up for that eight-week pottery class. Just saying.

In a tarot reading, the Page of Cups encourages you to be open to new ideas, especially when you’re feeling stuck. It’s so easy to get into a rut where you do the same thing day in and day out, all the while hoping something will change. This card reminds you to shake up your routine, make changes, and look at things from a different POV.

The Page is also here to remind you to express yourself. Since the cups represent emotion, this card could be a hint that it’s time to share what you think and feel — and maybe even get a little bit sappy about it. Doing so could help you feel closer to friends, connect on a deeper level with a partner, or attract someone new into your life, like a crush who wasn’t sure if you were interested.

Most importantly, though, the Page of Cups is about getting back in touch with yourself. If you don’t have the emotional water signs (Scorpio, Pisces, and Cancer) in your astrological birth chart, tear a page from their handbook and let your feelings flow. It’ll help you tap into what you truly want and need.

For more, check out your horoscope.