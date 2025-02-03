Today’s tarot card is the Three of Wands, which represents confidence, progress, and looking ahead toward the future. The person depicted on the card is gazing out at the horizon as if they’re about to embark on a journey, and that’s the exact mood you’ll want embrace for the next 24 hours.

Instead of obsessing about the past or feeling mired in the present, spend your day thinking about what you want to do, where you want to go, or even what sounds fun for this upcoming weekend. (Maybe a quirky side quest or a cute little solo trip?) You don’t have to make solid plans right now, but you can start dreaming and scheming. It’s a vision board kind of day.

In a tarot reading, the wands represent creativity, ambition, and new beginnings, while the threes point to growth, expansion and a sense of community. Could this be your sign to get a girls’ trip in the books? Maybe.

It’ll feel refreshing to have something to look forward to on a Monday, especially after the longest January in recorded history, but this card also suggests you’ll have more luck than usual when it comes to planning. This trip won’t exist as a vague idea in the group chat for long. In fact, someone might even volunteer to help you plan it. Yay!

The Three of Wands is also a nice reminder to check in and shift your perspective, if need be. Instead of maintaining a narrow or rigid POV — which might be causing you to feel stuck, stressed, or bored — let your eyes adjust so you can take in the bigger picture.

Just like the person at the top of the mountain, you can see a lot more when you pause and look around with a fresh, optimistic eye. This simple switch-up could help you spot something you’ve been overlooking or a new path you might want to take. Get more info about it today.

For some, this card could also be a sign that your intuition is speaking to you. From your vantage point, you might receive a little inkling about the future — and this card suggests it’ll be something good. While there’s no need to make any major decisions today, you can definitely get excited about what’s to come.