It takes a unique sense of strength to keep the faith even during moments of upheaval. Your astrological birth chart can reveal the underlying motivations that allow you to stay the course, rain or shine. Although having steadfast devotion can certainly be taught, for some, unshakable trust comes naturally. If you have the courage to remain loyal and devoted even when times get tough, you might be one of the most faithful zodiac signs.

You can look to your sun sign to discern your loyalty. If it belongs to the fixed element, chances are you have a unique ability to remain unwavering even in the face of uncertainty. “Whenever we want to hunker down and pledge allegiance with our whole hearts for the long haul, we can look to the four fixed signs for guidance,” Bess Matassa, astrologer and instructor at YogaRenew Online Teacher Training tells Bustle. “All fixed energy is here to hold us steady and steep us in solid and saturated sensation, teaching us how to endure through life’s body-rocking transformation.”

Faithfulness can also be found in your second house of security. “The second house is also a house where we find stability and safety,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer tells Bustle. “We can rely on ourselves and the material world around us in the second house.” If you have a fixed sign in your second house, you’re likely headstrong, devoted, and find comfort in familiarity.

Whether you’re the type who can easily commit to others or refuses to cower in the face of adversity, you likely resonate with unyielding loyalty. Read on to find out if you’re one of the most faithful zodiac signs.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus zodiac signs are known for their unfaltering persistence in everything they do. Not only is the pragmatic bull a fixed sign, but they’re ruled by the second house, which rules security and finances. The earth sign’s need for stability and structure helps them remain steadfast even in the face of upheaval. “Taurus roots itself wherever it's planted then grows strong like a tree,” says Marquardt. “As a fixed sign, Taurus can be stubborn and bullish, but that gives them a firm sense of faithfulness.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers have a unique ability to remain devoted to their loved ones as well as their personal sanctuary. The sensitive crab is ruled by the fourth house of home, and they’re dedicated to protecting their friends, family, and loved ones. Plus, they’re a Moon-ruled cardinal sign, meaning they’re natural go-getters who are dedicated to whatever they put their hearts and minds to. “Cancer is a faithful sign because it vigorously protects and nurtures whatever it loves,” explains Marquardt. “When a Cancer identifies something it wants, it can develop blinders and stay focused on that goal. There's a certain faithfulness in that.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s little that ruffles Leo’s feathers. Brave and confident, the feisty fire sign has unshakable faith that can sometimes come across as naive. That’s because Leos are ruled by the fifth house, which is associated with creativity and children. Not only do they stay the course, but can remain true to their goals and extremely trusting in their relationships. “Leo shines on and on, steeped in the essence of self no matter the weather conditions, pledging loyalty to whatever beats inside its own heart and then using that heat to warm up the world-at-large in its generously constant glow,” Matassa explains.