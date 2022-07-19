It takes a unique sense of strength to keep the faith even during moments of upheaval. Your astrological birth chart can reveal the underlying motivations that allow you to stay the course, rain or shine. Although having steadfast devotion can certainly be taught, for some, unshakable trust comes naturally. If you have the courage to remain loyal and devoted even when times get tough, you might be one of the most faithful zodiac signs.
You can look to your sun sign to discern your loyalty. If it belongs to the fixed element, chances are you have a unique ability to remain unwavering even in the face of uncertainty. “Whenever we want to hunker down and pledge allegiance with our whole hearts for the long haul, we can look to the four fixed signs for guidance,” Bess Matassa, astrologer and instructor at YogaRenew Online Teacher Training tells Bustle. “All fixed energy is here to hold us steady and steep us in solid and saturated sensation, teaching us how to endure through life’s body-rocking transformation.”
Faithfulness can also be found in your second house of security. “The second house is also a house where we find stability and safety,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer tells Bustle. “We can rely on ourselves and the material world around us in the second house.” If you have a fixed sign in your second house, you’re likely headstrong, devoted, and find comfort in familiarity.
Whether you’re the type who can easily commit to others or refuses to cower in the face of adversity, you likely resonate with unyielding loyalty. Read on to find out if you’re one of the most faithful zodiac signs.