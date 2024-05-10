82 "Most Likely To" Questions That'll Spark Entertaining Conversations

Let’s be honest, it’s always a little awkward joining an established friend group. They’ve all known each other much longer while you and any other newcomers aren’t yet cued in on the inside jokes or familiar with the gang’s quirks and dynamics. A round of “most likely to” questions will change that real quick. There’s no faster way to learn who’s who in a friend group than having them vote on the person “most likely to get caught first in a horror movie” or “most likely to drink a bottle of ranch for $1.”

And if you think you know your friends through and through, the “most likely to” questions game is your chance to prove it while finding out what they *really* think of you in return. Spoiler: it may not be what you’d expect. You might think you’d totally make it to the end of a slasher, but your friends may see someone who wouldn’t last five minutes. The best part is hearing the justification for each pick — you just can’t argue with embarrassing personal anecdotes. You may even find your own votes swayed as you learn new things about your buddies from the other players.

The next time you’re at a group hang, get the party going with the best “most likely to” questions to ask your friends. These silly prompts will entice a belly laugh at the least and strengthen your bond and understanding of your peers at the most.

Funny “Most Likely To” Questions Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Who’s most likely to get seasick on a pool noodle? Who’s most likely to put ketchup on caviar? Who’s most likely to like this little life? Who’s most likely to get a pet that looks like themselves? Who’s most likely to rock Crocs on a night out? Who’s most likely to attempt a DIY tattoo? Who’s most likely to give the wrong directions on purpose? Who’s most likely to clap when the plane lands? Who’s most likely to hit a parked car? Who’s most likely to befriend all the little woodland creatures with a song? Who’s most likely to think they can talk to animals? Who’s most likely to sleep with their baby blanket? Who’s most likely to lose their phone while it’s in their hand? Who’s most likely to get offended when their mom takes down their macaroni art? Who’s most likely to play mermaids in the pool? Who’s most likely to accidentally give their family food poisoning at Thanksgiving? Who’s most likely to make awkward eye contact and keep holding it because they’re not a quitter? Who’s most likely to think they actually conceived their fur baby?

Juicy “Most Likely To” Questions Who’s most likely to regularly check an ex’s Instagram? Who’s most likely to star in a reality show? Who’s most likely to think they’re an expert after watching a single YouTube video? Who’s most likely to snitch? Who’s most likely to lie to a cop? Who’s most likely to dine and dash? Who’s most likely to forget your birthday? Who’s most likely to get into a political debate? Who’s most likely to lie about what they did last night? Who’s most likely to send their food back at a restaurant? Who’s most likely to DM their friend’s ex? Who’s most likely to never change their sheets? Who’s most likely to only pretend to wash their hands after using the bathroom?

Unhinged “Most Likely To” Questions andreswd/E+/Getty Images Who’s most likely to adopt a goldfish and forget about it four minutes later? Who’s most likely to soil themself rather than miss five minutes of Taylor Swift live in concert? Who’s most likely to blame their gas on a pet? Who’s most likely to survive off Girl Scout Cookies and good vibes? Who’s most likely to eat the food off their floss? Who’s most likely to accidentally commit a felony? Who’s most likely to take a bite out of Play-Doh spaghetti? Who’s most likely to accidentally start a forest fire? Who’s most likely to go one v. one with a grizzly bear... and win? Who’s most likely to eat a slightly moldy blueberry? Who’s most likely to down a whole jar of mayonnaise just for the applause? Who’s most likely to Dutch-oven an elevator? Who’s most likely to lose a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to a Golden Retriever? Who’s most likely to gift a knock-off and play it like it’s the real deal? Who’s most likely to wear a life jacket in the bathtub “just in case”?

“Most Likely To” Questions For Friends Who’s most likely to take a month to respond to a text? Who’s most likely to be late for their own wedding? Who’s most likely to accidentally join a cult? Who’s most likely to date a famous person? Who’s most likely to join an MLM? Who’s most likely to cry during animal adoption commercials? Who’s most likely to buy matching outfits with their dog? Who’s most likely to fall in love with fictional characters? Who’s most likely to be a lurker in the group chat? Who’s most likely to go viral on TikTok? Who’s most likely to talk themselves out of a ticket? Who’s most likely to eat food after the 5-second rule is up? Who’s most likely to ignore their allergies and eat it anyway? Who’s most likely to fall in love with a stranger? Who’s most likely to become a stunt double? Who’s most likely to not know where that bruise came from? Who’s most likely to completely misinterpret a text? Who’s most likely to forget their credit card at a bar? Who’s most likely to be famous? Who’s most likely to study abroad and come back “a different person”? Who’s most likely to become a millionaire? Who’s most likely to buy a tiny home?

“Most Likely To” Questions For Couples Who’s most likely to be late for a date? Who’s most likely to forget an anniversary? Who’s most likely to say they’re not hungry and then ask for a bite of your food? Who’s most likely to steal clothes from their partner’s closet when they haven’t done laundry? Who’s most likely to leave the door open when they’re using the bathroom? Who’s most likely to burn their mouth repeatedly instead of waiting for their food to cool? Who’s most likely to fall asleep during a movie date? Who’s most likely to cook dinner? Who’s most likely to pick the best date idea? Who’s most likely to steal all the blankets? Who’s most likely to put the toilet paper on the wrong way? Who’s most likely to apologize first? Who’s most likely to create a romantic playlist? Who’s most likely to cancel plans?