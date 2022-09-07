The 4 Most Ambitious Zodiac Signs

From owning a successful business to becoming a New York Times bestseller, some people will stop at nothing to fulfill their aspirations. Astrology is a great tool for interpreting your strengths and in a lot of ways, revealing your purpose and soul’s destiny. Whether you’re inspired to find your soulmate or determined to become the next Serena Williams, if you’re the type of person who prides themselves in their resiliency when it comes to crushing their life goals, you probably align with the most ambitious zodiac signs.

Your sun sign — which represents your core personality traits — is a good way to discern next-level ambition, but there are other placements that can point to your eye for success. For example, your Mars sign rules passion, so if your Mars sign is stationed in Aries (the sign it happens to rule), you probably have a no guts, no glory type of approach to your goals. “​​There’s no match to the level of ambition that Aries exude,” Tik Tok astrologer Lauren Ash tells Bustle. “It’s not enough for them to be good, they want to be great.”

You can also look to the ruler of your tenth house, aka the house of ambition and career. Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn), are signs that take initiative and share a sense of devotion — so if your tenth house ruler is stationed in one of these signs, you likely resonate with their sense of dedication.

There’s a lot of pressure to fulfill your lifelong goals, but some people are unfazed by the challenge. Read on to find out if you’re one of the most ambitious zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Not even the possibility of failure can deter Aries from going after what they want. Bold and tenacious, the first zodiac sign in the bunch is determined to accomplish whatever arduous goals they set for themselves. “These Mars–ruled individuals are the first to jump into a situation and live for the thrill of being the first person to pull something off,” explains Ash. “Whether it’s in love or life, friendly competition is Aries’ love language.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Whether seeking a romance for the ages or to live out a The Devil Wears Prada fantasy, Libras aren’t afraid to admit that their life aspirations are extravagant. The Venusian-ruled air sign has their hearts set on pursuing a lavish lifestyle just as grandiose as they are. “Many people mistakenly peg Libra as indecisive, but the truth is they are opportunistic in the way they approach life,” explains Ash. “Their cardinal sign energy could never allow them to put their ambition on the back burner, however, being an air sign makes them more flexible about where their talents and dreams will take them on the journey of life.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s something to be said about Scorpio’s natural ability to stay true to their objective, rain or shine. As a fixed sign, Scorpios fixate on their goals and their unwavering focus is what makes this passionate water sign one of the most aspiring of the bunch. “Co–ruled by both Mars and Pluto, there’s an almost obsessive intensity to Scorpio once they set their mind to something,” says Ash. “They understand that sacrifices often need to be made in order to be successful and this mysterious water sign isn’t afraid to dive deep and transform themselves to get what they want.”