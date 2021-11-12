Astrology
These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Chill During November’s Full Moon Eclipse
Here’s who lucked out this lunation.
Eclipse season is upon us, and this lunar affair is ready to shake the table, beginning with the November 2021 full Beaver moon. The lunar eclipse will begin on Nov. 19, moving into the stable and down-to-earth sign of Taurus. Lunar eclipses have all the power of a regular full moon but with a natural ability to up the ante, stirring up disruption in the form of personal revelations and unexpected turns. Ultimately, these shifts arrive to help us shed our skin so we can move closer in alignment with our best selves. But for the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2021 full Beaver moon, these major changes will feel virtually painless.
Full moons indicate a point in the lunar cycle when emotions and tensions run extremely high, but it’s also a time to fully realize our goals and put them into motion. When a lunar eclipse is added to the mix, you can expect these vibes to be supercharged as the moon plunges us into a sea of change and unexpected plot twists. Since this lunar eclipse is moving into Taurus, the fixed earth sign who craves security and can freak out at the slightest sign of instability, the fight for control between these energies might feel like a full-on battlefield. The upside is the moon will form a trine aspect with Pluto, the planet of rebirth — so while these vibes are intense, this rendezvous will reveal the crux of the issues that have been holding you back so you can move forward.
Although these shifts will feel uneasy for the entire zodiac, there are a lucky few who will breeze by this lunation a bit easier than the rest. Want to see if you lucked out this time? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2021 full Beaver moon.