I hope you’re ready for a cosmic shake-up, because eclipse season kicks off on Nov. 19 with the November 2021 full moon in Taurus. This powerful lunation, also known as the Beaver Moon, is also a lunar eclipse, so it’s heralding in all sorts of major revelations, endings, and twists of fate. That makes it a good time to let the universe take the wheel and stay open to change, even if it’s uncomfortable. Everyone will feel the eclipse in a unique way, so you’ll definitely want to know how the November 2021 full moon will affect each zodiac sign.

Because Taurus is a fixed earth sign, this lunation helps us to get in touch with our bodies and seek security when it comes to matters of love, finance, and self-worth. However, with this full moon also being a lunar eclipse, we’ll have to simultaneously brace ourselves for unexpected events and sudden shifts — which can throw us out of our comfort zones. It’s important to find ways to stay grounded through the upheaval.

Eclipses are already known for bringing massive and swift changes, but this lunation has us dealing with some added astrological drama, too. The sun and moon are locked in a tense T-square aspect with Jupiter, which could amplify the emotional intensity of the eclipse’s effects. Jupiter brings growth, but it can also lead to excess — so beware of flying off the handle or falling victim to your king-sized full moon feelings. Meanwhile, a second T-square between hotheaded Mars, chaotic Uranus, and restrictive Saturn will add even more heat to this planetary pressure cooker.

Read on for your November 2021 full moon eclipse horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your mind is on money now, Aries, but you won’t want to make any rash decisions or spur-of-the-moment moves under this tumultuous eclipse. Look out for unexpected shifts in your income, but also look forward to some major opportunities arising when it comes to securing a more reliable paycheck in the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happy full moon in your sign, Taurus! This change-filled lunation is hitting close to your heart, so it might feel like you’re in the midst of a metamorphosis. You’re learning new things about yourself and figuring out how to show up more authentically in relationships and life in general. Embrace the transformation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Change is tough sometimes, Gemini — even for an adaptable and quick-moving mutable sign like yourself! That said, this lunation marks a good time to relax and take a break from life’s responsibilities. Put work and social obligations aside and try to embrace the spiritual meaning of this eclipse by meditating or doing some journaling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse in your 11th house of community is putting your focus on friendships now, Cancer. Tread lightly when it comes to collaborations and group hangouts, as there may be conflicts brewing and tempers flaring. However, your nurturing and empathic spirit can help bridge the gap between disagreements and bring harmony back to your crew.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your work life is under the eclipse spotlight now, Leo, so get ready for some major adjustments when it comes to the way you show up professionally. Current gigs or projects might come to a swift (or even unexpected) conclusion, and you could easily find yourself on a brand-new trajectory. Trust that the universe is making space for some serious career level-ups.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What’s one thing you’ve really wanted to pursue but keep putting off, Virgo? Maybe you’ve been interested in going back to school, traveling to a foreign country, or finally signing up for a virtual session with your favorite online guru. Whatever it is, this eclipse is asking you to follow those aspirations and say yes to the adventure. Your need for spiritual expansion can’t wait any longer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Eclipses can be very revelatory times, and that’s certainly the case for you now, Libra. It may feel like you’ve developed x-ray vision that allows you to look beneath the surface of your intimate relationships, investments, and business deals alike. Whether or not you like what you see, know that you can’t run from the truth any longer. Ignorance is never bliss.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse is rocking your relationships in a serious way, Scorpio, so get ready to face the music and do some self-reflection when it comes to your partnership style. Sudden changes of heart are likely now, so you might find that you’re able to finally let go of long-standing feelings or even develop new ones at a faster rate than usual.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve felt a little avoidant of your day-to-day responsibilities as of late, Sagittarius, this eclipse might help you get things on track — even if it’s by totally shaking up your usual routine. You’re developing more effective ways to care for yourself, get your work done, and manage your daily stresses. When you’re able to better handle the basics, you’ll have more room for adventure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Eclipses can certainly be stressful, Capricorn. But because this one is taking place in your flirty and creative fifth house, it might actually help to create some space for fresh relationships and passion projects to blossom. Trust that the shifts and hardships taking place now are fertilizing your personal garden so that inspiration and romance can start growing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse is going to be an emotional ride for you, Aquarius, as it’s activating one of the most sensitive points in your chart. You may find that you’re overwhelmed by family drama, difficult memories, or personal struggles — but it’s also a chance to release yourself from the vice grip these feelings have over you. By facing your pain instead of running from it, you can start moving forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your social life might be the source of all kinds of intriguing revelations and opportunities now, Pisces — so keep your ears open and your antennae perked. It’s possible you’ll cross paths with someone special unexpectedly or find out some game-changing info that helps you visualize your next moves.