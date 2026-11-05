The Spiritual Meaning Of November’s New Moon Will Reveal The Truth

Scorpio season has had everyone dealing with some sludgy and retrograde-riddled astrology so far, but it’s finally beginning to hit its stride under November’s new moon. This powerful lunation rises at 2:02 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 9 (or late-night on Sunday, Nov. 8, for anyone in the Pacific time zone), and it’s bringing the sun and moon together in the emotion-driven and enigmatic sign of Scorpio. This lunar moment feels particularly mystical due to its proximity to the witchy celebration of Samhain, and its spiritual meaning is about seeing beyond the veil to help you unlock new paths and deeper truths.

New moons in astrology are associated with new beginnings. It’s a time to plant the seeds for future plans, set intentions, embrace a fresh outlook, or commit to something new. The reason for this is because the new moon is the first phase of the monthly lunar cycle, during which its face is hidden from view in the heavens. Up until the full moon two weeks later, the moon will be waxing, becoming more and more visible each night — which energetically supports the growth and materialization of whatever you manifested with the new moon.

This month’s new moon is hitting in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, which is symbolized by a stinger-wielding scorpion. Scorpio zodiac energy is all about transformation and alchemy, and it’s drawn to all that’s mysterious, hidden, and taboo. With the new moon here on Nov. 8 PT/Nov. 9 ET, expect to dive deep into the darkness in order to come out the other side anew. It’s about embracing the cycle of destruction and rebirth.

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There’s a lot of mysticism surrounding this lunation, so understanding the spiritual meaning of November’s new moon is super helpful if you want to vibe with its energy.

November’s New Moon In Scorpio

The moon doesn’t have the easiest time in Scorpio, as this comfort-seeking luminary struggles when submerged in Scorpio’s intense and murky waters. But while this fixed sign’s sharp edges and power-hungry approach isn’t the coziest vibe for the moon, this alignment still has a fascinating way of helping you uncover deep emotional truths. Some of your feelings may be raw, dramatic, or uncomfortable to face, but looking at them them head-on allows you to purge what’s been festering beneath the surface and take control of your narrative. The spiritual meaning of November’s new moon is about gaining a deeper understanding of your own psyche and moving forward with greater awareness — which means moving forward with a lot more honesty and emotional authority, too.

If there were ever a new moon for you to get witchy with, this is it.

It’s nearly impossible to talk about this new moon without acknowledging the impact of the current Mercury retrograde, which is also taking place in the sign of Scorpio. Since Oct. 24, this backspin has had everyone exploring the underbelly of recent events, ideas, decisions, and conversations. This allows you to see things that weren’t obvious before, but can also charge up communication and information with a lot more prickly emotions than are necessary. Love planet Venus is also retrograde, and it was backspinning through Scorpio for most of October — so there’s been a big theme of digging through the past, investigating what’s gone unseen or unspoken, and unpacking feelings of jealousy or competitiveness, too.

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With these double retrogrades at play — activating so much Scorpio zodiac energy, no less — things may feel messy, intense, or overwhelming. However, think of this cosmic review period as a serious growth experience instead of a series of inconveniences. You’re learning from the past and facing your shadow side, which makes the new beginnings brought about by November’s new moon even more empowering. When you have a genuine understanding about why things have happened the way they have, you’ll move differently as a result. As you plant seeds and embrace a fresh start now, do so within the context of what’s become more visible in your head and heart over the past month.

Working With November’s New Moon

If there were ever a new moon for you to get witchy with, this is it. The new moon in Scorpio that rises each year is sometimes referred to as “Lunar Samhain,” which makes reference to the ancient celebration of Samhain that begins on Halloween night and continues into the first day of November. During this pagan holiday — which has also been dubbed the Witches’ New Year — it’s believed that the veil between the living world and the “other world” is at its thinnest, so people can use this energy to connect with the spirit realm, honor their ancestors, or communicate with loved ones who have passed on.

Lunar Samhain is simply the lunar equivalent of this cross-quarter day, so it’s especially introspective — and perhaps a little spooky, too. This lore combined with the astrology of November’s new moon makes it one of the most meaningful moments of the year for reflection and emotional exploration. You can make the most of this vibe by planning a moon ritual, practicing some meditation or breathwork, and otherwise connecting with your higher spiritual self. You may want to work with black or deep-colored crystals like obsidian, onyx, black tourmaline, or bloodstone, as these are all protective and empowering.

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If you need to clear your energetic channel and want help connecting with your true intentions, you may want to journal about the themes you’ve been facing in the realms of love, relationships, and values since Venus retrograde began on Oct. 3. Then, consider the ideas, decisions, or conversations that have come up for review since Mercury retrograde began on Oct. 24. This should give you a strong framework when it comes to understanding the feelings or desires that have been repressed or ignored — and once you know that, you can manifest with a lot more clarity and confidence.