Your Horoscope For The Week Of November 16 - 22

It’s been one hell of a Scorpio season, and the final week of the sun’s journey through this deep water sign feels just as emotionally charged as the rest — despite both Mercury and Venus having finally ended their retrogrades. As this week begins, everyone is still wading through the strange but cleansing vibes of the triple conjunction involving Mars, Jupiter, and the release-oriented South Node. Go-getter Mars and Midas-touch Jupiter officially link up in ego-driven Leo early on Monday morning, giving each of your actions a greater range of impact. Are your current endeavors deserving of the amount of energy you’re pouring into them? The ripple effect is real. Use it wisely!

While this particular planetary pile-up began activating last week, its intensity is still building up, as the sun will square off with these three celestial players from Tuesday through Thursday. You’re being challenged to level up your game, own the consequences of your actions, and expand beyond your comfort zone in ways that feel — you guessed it — uncomfortable! Instead of shining your light in hopes of simply being seen, can you learn to beam your brightness for the sake of illuminating the world around you?

This dramatic and red-hot energy dominates these last days of Scorpio season — but by the wee hours of Sunday morning (or late-night on Saturday, for those on Pacific time), it’ll be time to bid the cosmic scorpion adieu. That’s when the sun enters party-hardy Sagittarius, kicking off the free-spirited and celebratory season of the zodiac’s mutable fire sign. This is exactly the type of spontaneous and fun-loving vibe needed to counter balance the emotional rawness of Scorpio season, so get ready to aim for the stars and chase some rainbows.

Here’s each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you know deep down you haven’t been doing the things you’re passionate about, you’ll probably feel something gnawing at you from the inside out this week. What fears are you carrying when it comes to pursuing your creative visions and putting yourself out there? Dreams aren’t meant to be kept on a shelf.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Watch the way you act and react within your relationships this week. Could some of your behavior be driven by a past version of yourself — a version that hasn’t fully healed from their experiences? Everyone’s got baggage, but you don’t need to carry it with you to every future destination.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’ve got no shortage of things to share or possibilities to mull over, but do you have enough hours in the day to see these ideas through to their full potential? You’ll need to find a way to align what’s on your mind with what’s on your calendar if you want to put some actual plans into motion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s hard to put a price on passion, but unless you have infinite resources, you have to make some decisions about what endeavors are truly worth your time. If you can learn to discern between fleeting momentary indulgences and genuine desires, then you can always feel good about your investments.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Many people feel confident when looking at themselves in a very particular light — but does the facade crumble when they step into the sightline of someone who knew a past version of them? Focus on finding ways to integrate all of your evolutions into your current state. Your growth arc is something to be proud of, not to downplay.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you’re willing to look at your own reflection, then the whole world can become your mirror. Pay attention to the subtle feelings and reactions that get triggered in you when interacting with others or just going about your day. This kind of attentiveness gives you the opportunity to see into your own motivations more clearly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Building community may feel especially important to you right now, but make sure you’re not compromising your personal values in order to feel like part of the crew. You have a natural inclination toward being diplomatic and trying to keep the peace, but it should never be at the expense of your own truth. It’s time for a vibe check.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for the week of Nov. 16 – 22, 2026. Some professional ambitions could be reignited this week, but it’s important to check in with yourself honestly about where your motivations lie. Are you being driven toward your current career goals by a desire to impress someone else, or are you genuinely fueled by your passion and purpose? Either way is OK, but awareness is key.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The world is your oyster, and you’re discovering more and more corners of it that pique your interest and expand your perspective. Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to have it all figured out! It’s normal to question your beliefs and challenge your own dogmas as you gain more experience in life. Be OK with the fact that you’re always changing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When you’re craving true intimacy and emotional depth, it can be frustrating to have to engage with shallow or casual connections — but there’s an appropriate time for everything. So you may not want to pile complicated feelings onto an acquaintance, but you can certainly make an effort to embody vulnerability in your closer relationships.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Life is life, so sometimes personal circumstances can shape or interact with your professional endeavors and vice versa. Right now, you may find that your closest relationships can be a huge asset when it comes to making career moves. Align on shared goals with a lover or get serious about a business partnership with a trusted friend.